Motorcycle bomb explodes outside Narathiwat petrol station

An improvised explosive device hidden inside a motorcycle sidecar exploded outside a PT petrol station in Tak Bai district, Narathiwat, last night, October 1. No injuries or deaths were initially reported.

The blast occurred at about 9pm on Highway 4327 in front of the petrol station in Ban Pula Nibong, Moo 2, Che He subdistrict.

The device had been concealed inside a motorcycle with a sidecar, commonly called a saleng in Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the explosion, officials moved to secure and cordon off the area before inspecting the scene. Relevant agencies were also called in to carry out their respective procedures.

The response focused on keeping the area secure and preventing any possible secondary incident while teams examined the scene.

Officials continued to check details surrounding the bomb and collect information related to the incident. Safety and legal procedures were also being carried out as the investigation continued.

The public was asked to avoid approaching the scene and to strictly follow instructions from officials while the area remained under examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents were also advised to follow updates from government agencies. Officials said further information would be released as the investigation progresses.

The incident comes less than two weeks after Narathiwat Provincial Court sentenced a man to death over a 2016 motorcycle bombing, before reducing the punishment to 50 years in prison following his confession.

The case also involved a bomb hidden inside a motorcycle and left at the entrance to Soi Lamai Uthit in Narathiwat municipality, Mueang Narathiwat district, on April 25, 2016.

Related news