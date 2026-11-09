Syrian man crosses border illegally after 2023 deportation and blacklisting

Thai immigration officers arrested a 31 year old Syrian man in Songkhla after he re-entered Thailand illegally, three years after being deported and blacklisted following criminal proceedings in Phuket.

A detective team from Songkhla Provincial Immigration worked with tourist police and Border Patrol Police to locate the man, identified only as Muhammad, after receiving information that he had crossed into Thailand from Malaysia without permission.

Officers arrested him on Rat Uthit Road on Saturday, November 7, after stopping a man who matched the description provided to them. Muhammad reportedly admitted that he had entered Thailand unlawfully.

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According to the report, Muhammad was prosecuted in 2023 over a theft case and an assault involving another Syrian national in Phuket. After the case concluded, he was deported and prohibited from returning to Thailand.

Muhammad reportedly told officers that he wanted to live in Thailand again. He travelled to Malaysia before crossing the border through an unofficial route and heading towards Songkhla.

He was reportedly looking for a vehicle to take him to Phuket when immigration officers located him.

Police charged Muhammad with entering and remaining in Thailand without permission. He was subsequently handed over to investigators at Hat Yai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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The arrest comes amid several recent immigration enforcement operations involving foreign nationals in Thailand.

A German man was recently arrested in Bangkok over an alleged 15-year visa overstay, while a Swedish national was detained in Krabi after reportedly overstaying by 643 days.

Thai immigration officers also arrested foreigners wanted by law enforcement agencies overseas. In December last year, a Chinese man sought by Interpol over an alleged investment scam was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Other cases involving foreign nationals and immigration enforcement were reported in May. A Malaysian man faced a fine and possible blacklist after damaging a police wheel clamp attached to his car in Hat Yai, while a Chinese man was blacklisted after damaging an automated gate at Suvarnabhumi’s immigration checkpoint.

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