Syrian man crosses border illegally after 2023 deportation and blacklisting

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 9, 2026, 1:33 PM
1 minute read
Syrian man crosses border illegally after 2023 deportation and blacklisting
Photo via Facebook/ 77 ข่าวเด็ด สงขลา ไทย-มาเลเซีย

Thai immigration officers arrested a 31 year old Syrian man in Songkhla after he re-entered Thailand illegally, three years after being deported and blacklisted following criminal proceedings in Phuket.

A detective team from Songkhla Provincial Immigration worked with tourist police and Border Patrol Police to locate the man, identified only as Muhammad, after receiving information that he had crossed into Thailand from Malaysia without permission.

Officers arrested him on Rat Uthit Road on Saturday, November 7, after stopping a man who matched the description provided to them. Muhammad reportedly admitted that he had entered Thailand unlawfully.

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Syrian man arrested in Songkhla
Photo via Facebook/ 77 ข่าวเด็ด สงขลา ไทย-มาเลเซีย

According to the report, Muhammad was prosecuted in 2023 over a theft case and an assault involving another Syrian national in Phuket. After the case concluded, he was deported and prohibited from returning to Thailand.

Muhammad reportedly told officers that he wanted to live in Thailand again. He travelled to Malaysia before crossing the border through an unofficial route and heading towards Songkhla.

He was reportedly looking for a vehicle to take him to Phuket when immigration officers located him.

Police charged Muhammad with entering and remaining in Thailand without permission. He was subsequently handed over to investigators at Hat Yai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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Foreigner arrested for illegal entry after deportation and blacklisting
Photo via Facebook/ 77 ข่าวเด็ด สงขลา ไทย-มาเลเซีย

The arrest comes amid several recent immigration enforcement operations involving foreign nationals in Thailand.

A German man was recently arrested in Bangkok over an alleged 15-year visa overstay, while a Swedish national was detained in Krabi after reportedly overstaying by 643 days.

Thai immigration officers also arrested foreigners wanted by law enforcement agencies overseas. In December last year, a Chinese man sought by Interpol over an alleged investment scam was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Other cases involving foreign nationals and immigration enforcement were reported in May. A Malaysian man faced a fine and possible blacklist after damaging a police wheel clamp attached to his car in Hat Yai, while a Chinese man was blacklisted after damaging an automated gate at Suvarnabhumi’s immigration checkpoint.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 9, 2026, 1:33 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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