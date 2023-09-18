Bitcoin blowup: Domestic dispute turns crypto catastrophe with six-hour standoff in central Thailand

Photo: KhaoSod

A heated dispute over Bitcoin investment loss led to a domestic violence incident that escalated into a six-hour standoff with the police. The 35 year old husband, Kritsada, shot his wife and barricaded himself in their home in Uthai district, Ayutthaya province, before eventually surrendering to the authorities.

The agitated husband yesterday shot his wife with a handgun, causing her injury. He then took refuge within their home. The police from Uthai station, Ayutthaya province, surrounded the residence for over six hours. They engaged in negotiation efforts with Kritsada, even involving a family member in the dialogue. The situation culminated in his surrender late at night.

The next day, the police continued their close monitoring of Kritsada, who was under stress and in pain after shooting himself in the leg. Officer Manas Atthadod from Uthai Police Station, Ayutthaya province, revealed that Kritsada attempted to kill his 31 year old wife, Pitsamai, after which he stayed in the house for more than six hours.

A police official further explained that they had to take precautions as the suspect was alone in the house, and they feared potential harm. Hence, they opted for negotiation and asked the suspect to destress and surrender himself. They even called his sister to talk to him, which eventually led to his surrender.

Along with Kritsada, the police seized a .38 calibre gun as evidence and discovered that the suspect shot himself in the left leg due to stress after injuring his wife. He feared killing himself if his wife died.

The cause of the incident was Kritsada’s loss of 700,000 baht in Bitcoin investments, which led to disagreements with his wife. The wife asked for a separation, which stressed Kritsada. He regularly visited his wife’s house out of fear that she might cheat on him. On the day of the incident, he entered his wife’s house hoping to reconcile but was met with resistance, leading to the aforementioned incident.

After receiving treatment at Uthai Hospital, Kritsada was taken back to the holding cell. He remained stressed throughout the night and was unable to answer any inquiries.

His injured wife, however, was reported to be safe but under a doctor’s care. The initial charges against Kritsada included attempted murder and unlicensed possession of a firearm and ammunition, reported KhaoSod.

