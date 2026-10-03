Bangkok traffic police find 201 yaba pills on motorbike rider at checkpoint

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 3, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Bangkok traffic police find 201 yaba pills on motorbike rider at checkpoint
Photo courtesy of naewna

Bangkok traffic police arrested a motorbike rider at a checkpoint in Wang Thonglang after finding 201 yaba pills and a bag of crystal meth (ice) hidden in his trouser pocket.

Officers from Traffic Police Division 5 had set up an alcohol and noisy vehicle checkpoint in front of Lat Phrao Post Office on Lat Phrao Road, Sap Song sub-district, on 13 August 2026.

At about 11.30pm, officers signalled a motorcyclist to slow down and stop for a check. They noticed he looked nervous and restless, which made them suspect he was hiding something illegal.

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A search turned up the drugs in his left trouser pocket. They were sealed in a blue zip-lock plastic bag and wrapped in a layer of tissue paper.

Police identified the rider as 35 year old Wichai (surname withheld). He reportedly admitted that the yaba and ice were his and said he had taken drugs earlier.

Officers took him and the seized items, including the motorbike, to Chokchai Police Station to record the arrest and widen the investigation.

An initial drug test on Wichai came back positive. Police then sent a urine sample to Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital for a medical confirmation test, which also found methamphetamine.

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Wichai was charged with possessing a category 1 drug (yaba, ice or methamphetamine) with intent to sell, using a category 1 drug, and driving while under the influence of a category 1 drug.

The case has been passed to an inquiry officer for further legal action.

Bangkok traffic police find 201 yaba pills on motorbike rider at checkpoint | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of naewna
Bangkok traffic police find 201 yaba pills on motorbike rider at checkpoint | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of naewna
Bangkok traffic police find 201 yaba pills on motorbike rider at checkpoint | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of naewna

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 3, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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