Bangkok teen shot to death, linked to previous conflict

A teen student was shot to death, possibly as revenge for a previous knife fight. (via KhaoSod)

A teen has been fatally shot in front of a Bangkok home, causing shock in the local community. The victim, aged 16, was a student at Bangkok Industrial Technology College in his second year. He was shot by unidentified assailants while riding their motorbikes. A Honda Wave 125i motorcycle, with licence plate number 8 KT 5644 Bangkok, was found near the scene.

The incident took place on Ramkamhaeng Road, Soi 58/3, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok, yesterday around 2.30pm. Unfortunately, the teen did not survive the shooting despite the rescuers providing first aid and sending them to Ramkhamhaeng Hospital.

The victim’s mother expressed disbelief at the incident, stating her son had no prior conflicts with anyone. However, she did mention a past misunderstanding with a former school friend.

This disagreement led to an altercation on July 18, where her son was injured with a knife. The issue seemed resolved, with the perpetrator’s family agreeing to pay 30,000 baht in damages.

Unexpectedly, a few days ago, the perpetrator’s friend announced they would not accept the settlement and would return the money. The mother was unaware of what transpired after this until the shooting incident occurred.

She was at home sewing when she heard a loud crash at the door and four gunshots. Rushing out, she discovered her teen son had been shot and critically injured. Two people on a motorbike were seen fleeing the scene.

The mother is devastated by the loss of her only son, whom she had hoped would become the family’s main support. She suspects the shooting is linked to the previous incident and believes the attackers had planned the crime in advance, given their full-face helmets and long-sleeved attire.

Follow us on :













Police Lieutenant Colonel Phasakorn Manirat, the investigator, initially suspects the motive to be vengeance. The investigation team will pursue the perpetrators and ensure legal proceedings are followed rigorously, reports Khao Sod Online.

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.