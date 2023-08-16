Shot in the dark: Teenage student’s unexpected encounter with gunman in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A teenager became the unfortunate victim of a random gunman as he travelled through a Bangkok neighbourhood with a group of fellow vocational students. The attack occurred today, prompting a swift response from the Ratburana Police Station. The station was alerted to a shooting episode that left a teenager injured and in dire need of assistance at Soi Phutthabucha 36, Bang Mod, Thung Khru, Bangkok.

Leading the immediate response was Police Captain Phiroj Tasida. Rushing to the scene, Phiroj encountered Panthorn, a 19 year old first-year student of Vocational Certificate (VC) in electrical engineering, hailing from a local technology college. He had been wounded by a gunshot to his right leg, the bullet having penetrated straight through.

Panthorn, who was fully conscious, recounted the series of shocking events that unravelled earlier in the night. Along with eight others, he had just returned from a college event commemorating its founder. The student group rode home on three motorcycles and was entering his friend’s neighbourhood when a group of teenagers unexpectedly yelled provocative insults at them near a motor repair shop, in the middle of Soi Pracha Uthit 33, intersection 25, reported KhaoSod.

In response, they stopped their bikes intending to confront their hecklers. As they did so, a gunshot rang out, and Panthorn realised he’d been hit. The group immediately fled the scene, seeking refuge in the middle of Soi Phutthabucha 36.

Once at the scene, police promptly administered first aid and transported Panathorn to Ratburana Hospital for treatment. Following this, investigations coordinated with detectives were launched based on Panthorn’s account, to pursue the offender and bring the case to justice.

Teenage violence is nothing new in Thailand.

A month ago, Pattaya was roused in the early hours by an incident of teen violence erupting onto the streets. The shocking incident took place near the Sukhumvit Pattaya Karn Chang garage in the Naklua sub-district of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district. To read more about the story click HERE.