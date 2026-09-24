Four Bangkok street racers lose cars worth over 4m baht

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 24, 2026, 11:32 AM
1 minute read
Four Bangkok street racers lose cars worth over 4m baht
Photo via Amarin TV

Four drivers convicted of street racing in Bangkok have lost cars worth more than 4 million baht after Don Mueang District Court ordered their confiscation.

The drivers also received suspended prison sentences, fines and six-month driving licence bans following an illegal race on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

The court delivered its ruling yesterday, September 23, against four members of a car group known as TEENOSIE. Police announced the outcome today, September 24, and warned other motorists that racing on public roads could result in their vehicles being permanently confiscated.

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Each defendant was sentenced to one month in prison, suspended for one year, and fined 10,000 baht. All four were also placed on probation for one year, during which they must report to probation officers four times and complete 24 hours of community service.

Four Bangkok street racers lose cars worth over 4m baht | News by Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

The court suspended their driving licences for 180 days and ordered them to wear electronic monitoring ankle bracelets for 15 days. They are also prohibited from leaving their homes between 10pm and 4am during that period.

All four cars used in the race were ordered to be forfeited to the state. Police estimated their combined value at more than 4 million baht.

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The case began on August 28, when traffic police spotted several cars travelling at high speed on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road at approximately 1.10am.

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According to investigators, the drivers overtook other vehicles on both sides and made abrupt lane changes while travelling outbound towards Don Mueang International Airport.

Four Bangkok street racers lose cars worth over 4m baht | News by Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

Officers subsequently examined CCTV footage, photographs, videos and vehicle registration records. Their investigation identified the drivers as members of TEENOSIE, who had reportedly gathered at a rest area before the race.

The four drivers, aged between 20 and 21, reported to investigators on September 22 and handed over their cars. They admitted to reckless driving and racing on a public road without permission

Police then forwarded the case to prosecutors, who brought charges before Don Mueang District Court.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 24, 2026, 11:32 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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