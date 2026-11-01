Bangkok serviceman shoots pregnant wife, then himself, in military flat

Photo courtesy of Matichon

A serviceman is believed to have shot his pregnant wife dead before killing himself inside a military housing block in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district on 31 October, Bang Khen Police said.

Police received a report of two people shot dead at about 3pm at the Security Centre flats, run by the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, on Soi Lat Pla Khao 68 in Anusawari subdistrict. Officers, forensic investigators, a forensic doctor from Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers went to the scene.

On the fifth floor of the five storey block, officers found a 32 year old man seated on a chair with a gunshot wound to the head. A 9mm pistol lay near his right hand.

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His 31 year old wife, who worked for the Ministry of Public Health, lay on the bed under a blanket. She had been shot twice with the same calibre of ammunition. Officers collected the evidence.

Police said the couple got engaged in early 2025 and held their wedding in March 2026, but had not registered the marriage. They had never argued over a third party, only occasionally over money. About four months earlier, the woman’s parents had taken her for a routine antenatal check.

A witness told police they heard the couple arguing late at night before the flat went quiet. The man’s younger sister could not reach him by phone, so she went to the flat, found the door unlocked and discovered the bodies. She then alerted officers.

Police suspect the couple had a personal problem and that the man lost his temper and self-control before the shooting. The bodies were sent to the forensic institute at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for an autopsy, after which they will be released to relatives for religious rites.

If you or someone you know is struggling with distress or thoughts of self-harm, the Thai Department of Mental Health hotline is 1323, available 24 hours.

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