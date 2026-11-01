Bangkok serviceman shoots pregnant wife, then himself, in military flat

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 1, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Bangkok serviceman shoots pregnant wife, then himself, in military flat
Photo courtesy of Matichon

A serviceman is believed to have shot his pregnant wife dead before killing himself inside a military housing block in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district on 31 October, Bang Khen Police said.

Police received a report of two people shot dead at about 3pm at the Security Centre flats, run by the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, on Soi Lat Pla Khao 68 in Anusawari subdistrict. Officers, forensic investigators, a forensic doctor from Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers went to the scene.

On the fifth floor of the five storey block, officers found a 32 year old man seated on a chair with a gunshot wound to the head. A 9mm pistol lay near his right hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

His 31 year old wife, who worked for the Ministry of Public Health, lay on the bed under a blanket. She had been shot twice with the same calibre of ammunition. Officers collected the evidence.

Police said the couple got engaged in early 2025 and held their wedding in March 2026, but had not registered the marriage. They had never argued over a third party, only occasionally over money. About four months earlier, the woman’s parents had taken her for a routine antenatal check.

A witness told police they heard the couple arguing late at night before the flat went quiet. The man’s younger sister could not reach him by phone, so she went to the flat, found the door unlocked and discovered the bodies. She then alerted officers.

Police suspect the couple had a personal problem and that the man lost his temper and self-control before the shooting. The bodies were sent to the forensic institute at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for an autopsy, after which they will be released to relatives for religious rites.

Related Articles

If you or someone you know is struggling with distress or thoughts of self-harm, the Thai Department of Mental Health hotline is 1323, available 24 hours.

Bangkok serviceman shoots pregnant wife, then himself, in military flat
Photo courtesy of Matichon

In similar news:

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 1, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
Latest Thailand News
Myanmar man arrested over killing of woman in Bangkok room Crime News

Myanmar man arrested over killing of woman in Bangkok room

60 minutes ago
Thailand weather today, 1 November: thundershowers in 34 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 1 November: thundershowers in 34 provinces, Bangkok showers

3 hours ago
Two women scam 105 year old monk in Suphan Buri Thailand News

Two women scam 105 year old monk in Suphan Buri

19 hours ago
Flash flooding shuts Pattaya Third Road junction Thailand News

Flash flooding shuts Pattaya Third Road junction

21 hours ago
Toxic metals found at suspected Chonburi waste dump Thailand News

Toxic metals found at suspected Chonburi waste dump

22 hours ago
Thailand sets new fuel fund rates from 1 November Thailand News

Thailand sets new fuel fund rates from 1 November

23 hours ago
Chiang Rai school director shot dead in meeting room Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai school director shot dead in meeting room

24 hours ago
Bangkok police close 16 roads for royal cremation rehearsals Bangkok News

Bangkok police close 16 roads for royal cremation rehearsals

1 day ago
DSI probes relatives of Chabad leader Kantor and 19 firms Thailand News

DSI probes relatives of Chabad leader Kantor and 19 firms

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 31 October: heavy rain in 4 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 31 October: heavy rain in 4 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Snooker club owner fatally shoots neighbour in dispute over urination on land Crime News

Snooker club owner fatally shoots neighbour in dispute over urination on land

2 days ago
Wild elephants storm Surat Thani village, damage home and crops South Thailand News

Wild elephants storm Surat Thani village, damage home and crops

2 days ago
Thai actor deletes Michael Jackson&#8217;s Thriller costume photos after criticism Thailand News

Thai actor deletes Michael Jackson’s Thriller costume photos after criticism

2 days ago
Bangkok considers extending nightlife hours on Khao San Road Bangkok News

Bangkok considers extending nightlife hours on Khao San Road

2 days ago
Udon Thani man wanted for taking phone dropped on road Crime News

Udon Thani man wanted for taking phone dropped on road

2 days ago
Monk fights undertaker over barking dog at Nonthaburi temple Central Thailand News

Monk fights undertaker over barking dog at Nonthaburi temple

2 days ago
Myanmar drone attacks continue as Thailand restricts border trade Thailand News

Myanmar drone attacks continue as Thailand restricts border trade

2 days ago
Buriram monk ordered to leave monkhood after alcohol consumption and romantic relationship Thailand News

Buriram monk ordered to leave monkhood after alcohol consumption and romantic relationship

2 days ago
Pattaya man allegedly attacked after reporting neighbour&#8217;s loud music Pattaya News

Pattaya man allegedly attacked after reporting neighbour’s loud music

2 days ago
Binance TH pauses crypto transfers, says Thai funds safe after hack Business News

Binance TH pauses crypto transfers, says Thai funds safe after hack

2 days ago
Family of 3 and pet dog flees Ford SUV before blaze destroys vehicle Thailand News

Family of 3 and pet dog flees Ford SUV before blaze destroys vehicle

2 days ago
PM Anutin responds to emergency preparedness, saying Thailand has food security Politics News

PM Anutin responds to emergency preparedness, saying Thailand has food security

2 days ago
Workers uncover 500-year-old city wall beneath Phitsanulok road Thailand News

Workers uncover 500-year-old city wall beneath Phitsanulok road

2 days ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport officer suspended after row with beauty blogger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport officer suspended after row with beauty blogger

2 days ago
Four Thais arrested in Tak after Chinese men found tied up in car Crime News

Four Thais arrested in Tak after Chinese men found tied up in car

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleChinese trio arrested over meth disguised as Thai snacks