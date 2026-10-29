Thai police nab two Chinese men wanted for smuggling, illegal business

Thai immigration police have detained two Chinese nationals wanted on separate arrest warrants in China, one over alleged illegal business operations and the other over smuggling prohibited goods. Both are expected to return to China.

The arrests took place in separate operations in Bangkok, carried out by the Immigration Bureau’s investigation division as part of efforts to locate foreign nationals wanted overseas.

The first man, identified as 55 year old Deng Zhong, was detained in Prawet district after the Chinese embassy in Thailand provided information about an outstanding warrant for allegedly operating an illegal business.

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Immigration officers verified his identity against the information supplied by the embassy and revoked his permission to remain in Thailand.

Deng was then transferred to Subdivision 3 of the Immigration Bureau’s investigation division for further proceedings.

In a separate operation, officers arrested 29 year old Luo Hao in Bang Kho Laem district. Police said he was wanted in China under an arrest warrant relating to the alleged smuggling of goods prohibited by the Chinese government.

Immigration checks also found that Luo had overstayed his permission to remain in Thailand by 182 days.

Officers informed him of the immigration charge and his legal rights, after which he reportedly admitted the offence. He was handed over to Immigration Bureau investigators for further legal action.

Immigration police said they would continue enforcing immigration laws against foreign nationals subject to overseas arrest warrants or suspected of violating Thai law.

The bureau is coordinating with relevant agencies to arrange the two men’s return to China in accordance with legal procedures.

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