Purse-snatching duo nabbed by Bangkok police

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has been notified of a criminal gang’s activities involving purse-snatching operations in shopping malls and populous communities throughout Bangkok. With clearly defined roles, one individual distracts the victim while another steals their handbags before making a quick escape.

Sub-Lieutenant Theeradej Thamsuthee, MPB Commander, dispatched the MPB detectives and Detective 111 to investigate this purse-snatching gang.

Recently, Police Lieutenant Wichit Thirakhajonwong, the MPB Commander, apprehended Buoy Yangha, a Cambodian national, and Mary Jean, also Cambodian, a notorious couple known for their purse-snatching antics across the city, and proceeded to swiftly follow up with legal proceedings. They were charged with being a foreigner entering and staying in the kingdom without permission.

In addition to this, more than 36 items were seized as evidence, including mobile phones stolen and clothes used in the crimes. The purse-snatching suspects were arrested at their residence in Soi Sukhumvit 111, Tambon Samrong Nuea, Mueang Samut Prakan District, Samut Prakan Province, reported Sanook.

Upon investigation, it was found that the two suspects were recently seen coming and going from their residence frequently, and had accumulated clothing in what appeared to be preparation for their escape. The police officers promptly identified themselves and apprehended the two purse-snatching suspects.

During the arrest, Buoy and Mary confessed to all charges. They spilled the beans on their entire backstory and purse-snatching operation

“Around the beginning of 2022, we secretly entered Thailand through natural channels in Sa Kaeo Province. Upon arriving in Thailand, without any formal employment, we devised a plan together to snatch bags. We practised until adept before carrying out these crimes in shopping malls and populous communities frequented by tourists and commuters in Bangkok. We sold the stolen goods to fund our daily lives. We committed these crimes over 100 times.”

Following their arrest, the Metropolitan Police Bureau detectives brought Buoy and Mary to the investigating officers at Samrong Nuea Police Station to proceed with the legal case. Sub-Lieutenant Theeradej issued a cautionary statement for other would-be purse-snatchers or other criminals.

“Travel between neighbouring countries has become much easier, which is beneficial for economic development in each country. However, when in another country, one must respect the laws of that country. I would like to warn groups entering Thailand with the intention of causing trouble for citizens to stop their activities. If they do not, we will pursue them, even if they are outside Bangkok.”

