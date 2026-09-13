Bangkok police arrest two in hornbill and gibbon trafficking bust

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail / กิตติ สิงหาปัด (Facebook)

Two men have been arrested in Bangkok after undercover police posed as buyers to intercept a protected rhinoceros hornbill and a gibbon being sold as part of an alleged international wildlife trafficking operation.

The suspects, a 35 year old Cambodian national and a 39 year old Thai man, were caught after agreeing to meet officers at a petrol station on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai district, to complete the sale.

The Central Investigation Bureau, the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division’s “Wild Hawk” team, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service jointly announced the arrests.

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Investigators had been probing a wider trafficking network accused of smuggling protected animals onto flights bound for Taiwan and India. During the investigation, officers identified the Cambodian suspect as an alleged key supplier sourcing animals for buyers abroad through online channels.

Acting on this, officers arranged an undercover purchase for a rhinoceros hornbill. The two suspects arrived together on a single motorcycle, carrying a perforated cardboard box strapped to the back.

When officers searched the box, they said they found plastic cages holding a live rhinoceros hornbill and a gibbon, both protected species under Thai law.

Both men were arrested at the scene and taken into custody. According to police, they confessed to the offences during initial questioning.

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The pair face joint charges of trading and possessing protected wildlife without permission under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019). The Cambodian suspect faces an additional immigration charge for overstaying his permitted period in Thailand.

Officers handed both suspects to investigators at the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division for further legal proceedings. The case forms part of a broader crackdown involving Thai wildlife authorities and their US counterparts targeting international networks trafficking protected species.

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