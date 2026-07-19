Eleven arrested in raid on Bangkok nightclub disguised as gaming shop

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 19, 2026, 1:46 PM
2 minutes read
Eleven arrested in raid on Bangkok nightclub disguised as gaming shop | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Police arrested 11 people and seized several types of narcotics yesterday, July 18, after raiding an alleged illegal nightclub in Bangkok that investigators said was operating behind the façade of a gaming shop and selling drugs to customers.

Police found 28 customers and staff inside the four-storey commercial building. Officers seized 224 ecstasy pills, 51.16 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, 3.83 grammes of cocaine, 326.24 grammes of ketamine, 19 ketamine vapes, 38 electronic cigarettes, 91,000 baht in cash, two rings and an amulet with a gold-coloured casing. The seized items were valued at around 300,000 baht.

Bangkok nightclub disguised as a gaming shop
Photo via Khaosod

The operation followed intensified inspections of entertainment venues across Bangkok after the recent nightclub fire in the Lat Phrao area. Investigators had received information that the venue was operating illegally 24 hours a day and supplying drugs to customers, earning it the nickname “secret pub” among regular patrons.

According to police, the venue used a gaming shop as a front and obscured the front of the building with tarpaulins and parked vehicles. Access was restricted to regular customers, many of whom were bar hosts and entertainers who continued socialising after other nightlife venues had closed.

Bangkok nightclub disguised as a gaming shop
Photo via Khaosod

Police alleged customers could buy ketamine, ketamine vapes and ecstasy directly from staff before consuming the drugs openly inside the venue. Officers said the windows had been blacked out, making it difficult to distinguish between day and night, and that the club was typically busiest from 4am until 3pm.

Some customers reportedly left the premises disoriented and struggled to adjust to daylight.

Investigators also found the venue was operating without an entertainment licence. The building had only one main entrance and exit, no fire escape and failed to meet basic safety standards, while lighters were reportedly being used inside the premises.

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Bangkok nightclub disguised as a gaming shop
Photo via Khaosod

Police charged Somchai, identified as the owner, and Phatthana, an employee, with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of electronic cigarettes, operating an unlicensed entertainment venue and breaching entertainment venue operating hours.

Nine other employees and customers who allegedly tested positive for drug use were also taken into custody for legal proceedings.

Bangkok nightclub disguised as a gaming shop
Photo via Khaosod

Police said Somchai admitted operating the venue for around one to two years and claimed ownership of the narcotics seized during the raid. According to police, he said the drugs were purchased both for personal use and for sale to customers.

Khaosod reported that police said they would continue expanding the investigation to identify drug suppliers and anyone who assisted the alleged operation.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 19, 2026, 1:46 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.