Bangkok man’s high-speed chase ends in arrest

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A disturbing incident occurred in the heart of Bangkok yesterday when a man, claiming he was being pursued for murder, fled from the police with his wife and nine month old child. The man, Krishna, 27 years old, led authorities on a high-speed chase before he was cornered at an intersection at 3.30pm.

Bang Sue police were alerted to a suspicious black Isuzu pickup truck with the registration กพ 2284 Nakhon Ratchasima. The vehicle had been travelling along the Phaholyothin side towards the Ladprao Intersection. However, at Kamphaengphet Intersection, the car suddenly halted and then reversed, heading back towards the intersection. This aroused suspicion that there might be illegal goods in the vehicle.

Subsequently, officers from the Prevention and Suppression and Traffic Investigation divisions of Bang Sue police station closely followed the vehicle. They coordinated with the traffic police at the Kwai Bridge intersection to turn the traffic light red to stop traffic. When the suspect reached the exit in front of the Big C mall, he was surrounded by the police. Despite attempts by Deputy Police Major General Woraphat Sukthai to negotiate, the suspect tried to escape, heading towards Kamphaengphet Intersection but was thwarted by parked cars.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, the police found 42 years old Ananya, a woman who turned out to be Krishna’s wife. She was holding their nine month old daughter. After some negotiation, Ananya agreed to exit the vehicle with her daughter. It took the police and some helpful citizens over 30 minutes to detain Krishna, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













Initial investigation into this high-speed chase revealed that Krishna had driven his family from Nakhon Ratchasima to Bangkok to look for work after losing his job. Stress is suspected to be the cause of his erratic behaviour. He is charged with reckless driving and was taken for a drug test at a dormitory, but no drugs were found in his system. Meanwhile, Ananya and their daughter received preliminary first aid before being taken for further questioning at Bang Sue police station as witnesses.

Follow Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.