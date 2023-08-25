Bangkok man arrested amid drug trafficking and firearm charges

Photo courtesy of 123rf.com.

Officers from the Ratchaburi Police Station, including Police Lieutenant Wacharaphon Suwananuwong, Deputy Inspector Thanaphon Thanaphakorn, and Police Lieutenant Tawich Petchamphorn, recently apprehended a 32 year old man involved in drug trafficking. The arrest of the man, Sittichok, also known as Mayd, took place in his condominium room located in Pracha Uthit Soi 33, Bang Mod, Thung Khru, Bangkok.

Sithadsion of 13 methamphetamine tablets, 79.08 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice), a .38 calibre revolver, and 20 rounds of ammunition. A secret informant had tipped off police that Sittichok was involved in drug trafficking to local teenagers and always carried a firearm.

The drug trafficking arrest occurred yesterday, following a search warrant numbered 433/2023 issued by the Thonburi Criminal Court on Wednesday, August 23. During the investigation, Sittichok admitted that he had previously faced four drug-related charges. He confessed to sourcing the methamphetamine and ice from a man known only as Mangkorn, whom he had never met in person and communicated with solely via the Line application, reported KhaoSod.

Sittichok had purchased 50 methamphetamine tablets at a time for 800 baht and 50 grams of ice for a total of 12,000 baht before selling them to customers for profit. As for the firearm, he kept it for personal protection. He was initially charged with possession of narcotic drugs for distribution, and possession of a firearm and ammunition without permission, and was detained for further investigation by the Rat Burana Police Station.

Drug trafficking remains a significant concern in Thailand.

Drug trafficking remains a significant concern in Thailand.

In a recent development, a sophisticated cross-border syndicate known as Khai Huang, led by four prominent individuals, was apprehended in a lavish residence. The gang had orchestrated the smuggling of crystal methamphetamine, covertly hidden within truck axle rods, for international distribution.

A recent police crackdown led to the arrest of seven individuals linked to an expansive drug trafficking network spanning across Thailand. These criminals were involved in a series of violent acts, posing a continuous threat to the local community.

