Bangkok father’s repeated sexual assault on daughter leads to pregnancy: ongoing police investigation

A 14 year old girl was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her biological father until she fell pregnant, as revealed by the local police in Bangkok. The girl had been living with her grandparents in Buriram province following her parents’ separation in 2011. She moved to the capital in April to attend school. Her 34 year old mother currently resides in the Prawet district of Bangkok.

The despicable series of events unfolded around April last year, when the girl’s father, Somchai, brought her from Buriram to a construction camp in Soi On Nut 70/1, where he worked. Over the following months, he sexually assaulted his daughter on numerous occasions. When the girl, identified as B, managed to escape and live with her paternal aunt in Soi On Nut 66, Somchai often visited and continued his horrific acts whenever B returned to him.

In December last year and January this year, around the New Year holiday period, Somchai travelled back to Buriram and sexually assaulted B again. He later brought her back to the construction camp in Soi On Nut 70/1 in Bangkok in April. Once school was about to start, B moved to Bangkok for her studies in one of the schools in the city as a second-year high school student, reported KhaoSod.

By August, a teacher at her school noticed her condition and informed her aunt, suggesting a medical examination. The results confirmed that B was pregnant. Her aunt then took her back to Buriram. When her mother learned about the situation on August 17, she quickly brought B back to Bangkok to live with her in Prawet Soi 20 and arranged for her pregnancy care at a local hospital. B gave birth on September 30.

Upon learning about the case, officers from Prawet Police Station are now expediting the investigation and collecting evidence to proceed with the legal case against Somchai.

