Bangkok father faces charges for child abuse: Paweena Hongsakul Foundation steps in

Picture courtesy of Matichon.

The Paweena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women, in conjunction with the Bangkok Children and Family Home, lodged an official complaint today on behalf of a six year old girl and her aunt after an alleged child abuse case came to light. They reported the child’s 33 year old father for assaulting the child using a PVC pipe and a shower head, causing injuries to her head and biting marks on her arms and legs.

Paweena revealed that the incident came to light after the girl’s aunt sought help from the foundation, unable to bear her brother’s abusive actions towards his daughter any longer. She had fled their home with her niece, and the foundation coordinated with the Bangkok Children and Family Home to provide a safe refuge for the child.

The aunt, who has been caring for the girl since her mother passed away almost four years ago, became aware of the child abuse situation last Friday. She noticed her niece’s injuries upon returning from school and was told by the child that her father had beaten her around 2am.

The child’s father, who is the aunt’s biological brother, had been physically abusing the girl for the past two to three years since his release from prison after serving a sentence for drug abuse and trafficking, reported Sanook.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanaphan Phakungkan, Ladprao Police Station Chief, confirmed that the child’s father has a criminal record for drug offences and was released around 2019.

An initial child abuse report has been filed and further questioning of the father is anticipated in order to consider charges under the Domestic Violence Victims Protection Act, Child Protection Act, and Penal Code Section 295.

Meanwhile, Reungsak Klabniam, a child welfare officer from the Bangkok Children and Family Home, said that the child is currently under their care and is psychologically stable and adapting well.

A detailed physical and mental health examination will be conducted today. The child may be allowed to return to her family if they are prepared to care for her in the future.

