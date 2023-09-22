Beauty clinics raid in Bangkok: Over 940 items seized for illicit use of cosmetics

The Central Criminal Investigation Bureau (CCIB) led by Major Anan Nanasombat, with Surasak Vichaisak, Director of Health Support Services, and Paisan Dankhum, Secretary of the Food and Drug Committee, today announced the results of a raid on four beauty clinics in Suan Luang, Bueng Kum, Dusit and Wang Thonglang.

The clinics were found to be illicitly using cosmetics as substitutes for registered medicines, posing significant health risks. CCIB officers seized 943 items of unregistered drugs and cosmetics with incorrect labels.

Anan reported that prior inspections revealed advertisements for cosmetics contained in ampoules/vials, which were being misused in beauty clinics.

These products, falsely claimed to nourish and maintain the skin, reduce blemishes, freckles, dark spots, and wrinkles, and stimulate collagen production in the skin layer, are being used in a manner similar to medical treatment.

Injecting these substances into the body and bloodstream could be hazardous, as they have not undergone sterilisation procedures or medical manufacturing processes.

In the follow-up investigation, doctors and nurses from all four clinics confessed to injecting customers with these cosmetic substances. Moreover, patient medical records confirmed that these clinics had indeed administered treatments via cosmetic injections. As a result, the seized evidence was handed over to CCIB investigators to pursue legal action, reported KhaoSod.

Individuals seeking injection treatments should research and question the clinics about the registration status of the drugs and cosmetics used in treatments.

Beauty clinics, including doctors who inject customers with cosmetic substances, leading to potential harm, can face both civil and criminal liabilities.

