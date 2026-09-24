Man with a knife goes on rampage in Asoke, injuring four and damaging shops

A man armed with a knife injured four people, including himself, after allegedly attacking passers-by and damaging shops in Bangkok’s Asoke area on the morning of September 24.

The incident happened at around 7am on Sukhumvit 21 Soi 3, also known as Asoke Montri Road, where the man reportedly used a knife to damage shopfronts and attempted to attack people in the area.

Police later took control of the situation and detained the man. Officers are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

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The injured included several people in the area and the man himself. Local shops, including food stalls and other small businesses, were also damaged during the incident.

Initial information reported that the man was a Myanmar national who had travelled to the area looking for his wife but could not find her, but police have not confirmed this as the cause of the incident and are continuing to investigate.

Witnesses claim that the man attacked several businesses, including a grilled pork stall, a food shop and a nearby coffee shop.

A coffee shop employee was seriously injured after the man allegedly attacked her with a knife, according to witnesses. Staff from nearby businesses said they had never previously known or had problems with the man.

According to Khaosod, a shop owner identified as Jong said she was opening her hair salon when she heard the disturbance. She stayed inside because there were customers in the shop.

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She later learned that an employee at the neighbouring coffee shop had been injured and said she had become more concerned about safety because customers regularly visit the area.

Another business owner, Anchisa, said the man first damaged a grilled pork shop before moving to a lamp shop, where he reportedly slashed the door with a knife and damaged property.

She said people inside the building locked the doors because they feared he would enter and attack them. The man later moved to another area and damaged a spirit house behind the shop, she said.

A grilled pork vendor, Somjit, said she was preparing to open her stall when she heard a disturbance and tried to move inside a nearby shop with her employee.

She said the man broke a glass door while attempting to enter, causing glass fragments to hit her face. Her equipment was also damaged before she had started selling for the day.

A food stall owner, Somjai, said she was also preparing to open when the incident happened. She escaped without injury, but her equipment and prepared food were destroyed.

She said she normally earns around 4,000 to 5,000 baht per day from the stall but was unable to sell anything following the incident.

Police forensic officers later inspected the scene and collected evidence. Officers are continuing to investigate the details of the incident and the reason behind the man’s actions.

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