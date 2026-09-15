Bloody footprints investigated after Ayutthaya woman found dead in bedroom

An investigation is underway after a Thai woman was found dead with multiple wounds at her home in Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya province, on September 14.

Bang Pa-in Police Station officers received a report at about 2pm yesterday, September 14, after the 43 year old Thai woman, Salinya, was found dead in her bedroom. Officers estimated that she had been dead for about three days.

An initial examination found wounds apparently caused by a sharp object on her neck, face, cheek and left arm. Her neck also appeared to have been broken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police found a blood-stained mobile phone and a pair of scissors near the body. Blood was found on the floor, while bloody footprints led towards a bedroom window.

Salinya’s mother, 63 year old Samlee, told police and media outlets that she lived in a separate house and became concerned after not seeing her daughter for three days. She went to Salinya’s house and called her, but received no answer.

Samlee said the bedroom was locked from outside, while the house itself was locked from inside. She then asked a neighbour to help force open the bedroom, where they found Salinya’s body.

Salinya’s husband, 42 year old Ratchasak, said they had lived together for about seven years. He said he rarely stayed at home because he worked away as an electrician, usually for about 10 days at a time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ratchasak said residents in the area contacted him to tell him about his wife’s death. He said he and Salinya had not quarrelled with anyone in the area.

He also said Salinya had minor health problems but believed they could not have played a role in her death.

Salinya’s body was sent to the Central Institute of Forensic Science in Pathum Thani for an autopsy. Investigators are examining the surrounding area, possible routes into and out of the house and people connected to Salinya as they work to identify the suspect involved.

Similar news