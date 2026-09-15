Bloody footprints investigated after Ayutthaya woman found dead in bedroom

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 15, 2026, 5:37 PM
1 minute read
Bloody footprints investigated after Ayutthaya woman found dead in bedroom | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

An investigation is underway after a Thai woman was found dead with multiple wounds at her home in Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya province, on September 14.

Bang Pa-in Police Station officers received a report at about 2pm yesterday, September 14, after the 43 year old Thai woman, Salinya, was found dead in her bedroom. Officers estimated that she had been dead for about three days.

An initial examination found wounds apparently caused by a sharp object on her neck, face, cheek and left arm. Her neck also appeared to have been broken.

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Police found a blood-stained mobile phone and a pair of scissors near the body. Blood was found on the floor, while bloody footprints led towards a bedroom window.

Thai woman found dead in bedroom in Ayutthaya
Photo via DailyNews

Salinya’s mother, 63 year old Samlee, told police and media outlets that she lived in a separate house and became concerned after not seeing her daughter for three days. She went to Salinya’s house and called her, but received no answer.

Samlee said the bedroom was locked from outside, while the house itself was locked from inside. She then asked a neighbour to help force open the bedroom, where they found Salinya’s body.

Salinya’s husband, 42 year old Ratchasak, said they had lived together for about seven years. He said he rarely stayed at home because he worked away as an electrician, usually for about 10 days at a time.

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Police investigate mysterious death of Thai woman in Ayutthaya
Photo via DailyNews

Ratchasak said residents in the area contacted him to tell him about his wife’s death. He said he and Salinya had not quarrelled with anyone in the area.

He also said Salinya had minor health problems but believed they could not have played a role in her death.

Salinya’s body was sent to the Central Institute of Forensic Science in Pathum Thani for an autopsy. Investigators are examining the surrounding area, possible routes into and out of the house and people connected to Salinya as they work to identify the suspect involved.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 15, 2026, 5:37 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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