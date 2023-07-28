Ayutthaya woman falls victim to online sex video leak

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In a disgraceful incident, a young man has been accused of blackmailing a woman, identified as A, by releasing a sex video of them online. A 33 year old factory worker from the province of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya expressed deep distress over the incident, which caused her immense embarrassment and anxiety.

The episode traces back to the beginning of last month, when A, became acquainted with a man she identified as Jeng, who is approximately 30 years old. Their friendship grew over the LINE app, and soon evolved into a more intimate one. It was during their sexual encounters that Jeng recorded explicit videos, despite A questioning his intention. He promised that the sex video footage was only for personal use, a claim she accepted, thinking that it would remain a private matter.

The situation took a drastic turn on July 18, when the sex video surfaced on Twitter. A was alerted to this exposure by her workplace colleagues who stumbled upon the video online. The video leak showed the full sex encounter between her and Jeng.

She attempt to confront Jeng but he blocked her on Twitter. Despite attempts to reach out and question him about his motives, A was left without answers and heartache.

“Even if I agreed to engage in sexual acts with him, it does not imply consent to disseminate such footage on social media.”

The sex video leak garnered an alarming level of engagement on Twitter, with more than 800 people sharing the video. A felt intensely embarrassed and mentally tormented by the intimate video going viral. She was unable to eat, sleep, or even attend work. Adding insult to injury, she was threatened with a retaliatory lawsuit by Jeng if she reported the incident to the authorities.

Despite the threats, she chose to press charges and filed an official report at Wang Noi police station on July 19. However, A complained that the authorities took no action on the sex video leak issue.

The victim later found that she wasn’t alone in the harrowing experience of a private sex video leak from Jeng. Multiple women have allegedly been exploited by Jeng, who has reportedly filmed them during their intimate moments and subsequently distributed the content on Twitter, reported KhaoSod.

A is now making a plea to other victims to come forward and press charges against the man who is responsible for the sex video leak. She is determined to pursue the legal course to prevent Jeng from repeating his offences against others.