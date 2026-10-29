Ayutthaya man says he abducts child and accidentally drops her in canal

A 36 year old Thai man was arrested for the death of a five month old girl in Ayutthaya after reportedly confessing to taking the infant from his ex-girlfriend’s home and claiming he accidentally dropped her into a canal.

The baby’s body was found floating in the Chao Phraya River in Ban Len subdistrict, Bang Pa-In district, at about 7pm on October 23. Police said the body showed no visible signs of physical assault.

The child’s 36 year old mother, identified as A, reported her daughter missing after she disappeared from their bed on the night of October 22. A said she had fed the baby before going to sleep.

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The child’s grandmother later woke up, saying she had heard the baby crying. The mother and grandmother then discovered that the mosquito net had been torn and the infant was missing.

The disappearance prompted public suspicion towards the mother and grandmother, but both denied involvement in the child’s death. The mother also underwent a drug test and swore an oath in front of a sacred statue amid public pressure.

The grandmother subsequently told police and news agencies that she suspected a man known as Neng, identified as 36 year old Chaloemchai Thaweephon. She said he had been pursuing a relationship with A since she was four months pregnant.

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Police summoned Chaloemchai for questioning and a drug test, which reportedly returned a positive result. He later confessed to taking the baby on the night of October 22.

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According to the suspect’s account, A’s mother disapproved of their relationship, forcing him to travel by boat to visit A at her home, approximately 200 metres from his own.

Chaloemchai said he paddled to the property as usual on the night of the incident and removed the baby after damaging the mosquito net. He claimed the infant began crying as he carried her towards the boat, waking the grandmother.

The suspect said he was startled, slipped and lost his grip on the baby, causing her to fall into the canal. He claimed he searched the water but left in his boat because it was dark and deep.

Chaloemchai reportedly apologised to the mother and grandmother, saying he had not intended to hurt the child. He also claimed he had grown attached to the baby and had previously asked to raise her, but A had refused.

Police seized the boat and paddle for DNA and fingerprint examinations. Chaloemchai faces three charges: trespassing in a dwelling at night, taking a child under 15 away from their parents without proper cause, and causing death by negligence.

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