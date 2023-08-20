ATM theft: police nab debt-driven man who stole 400,000 baht

Picture courtesy of Thairath

Police in Nakhon Si Thammarat have successfully apprehended a lone desperate man responsible for the theft a Krungthai bank’s ATM. The incident took place in front of the Rajaprajanukroh 8 School, a secluded area in the Ban Na Thap community. The arrest was made following an investigation into the theft from August 16, where the culprit made away with almost 400,000 baht.

Yesterday, Superintendent Tor Sak Sareerat, of the Tha Sala Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat with his deputies and investigation officers, arrested the suspect. The 32 year old Anucha Nunoi was captured at his residence within Moo 5, Tha Khuen, Tha Sala, Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Along with him, police confiscated a blowtorch, a gas cylinder, an oxygen tank, and 216,000 baht in cash likely stolen from the ATM theft as evidence. Anucha claimed that the remaining stolen funds had been largely used to repay his debts, reported KhaoSod.

The police also seized a vehicle that matched the one captured in the nearby CCTV footage at the crime scene. Anucha confessed to committing the crime solely due to his severe unofficial debt. He was also being sued by an auto finance company. The unpayable debt drove him to decide on robbing the ATM, as he had previously worked as a repairman with his father at the school and had noticed a flaw in the security.

Follow us on :













The lack of bystanders at night and the low usage rate of the facility made that particular ATM perfect for Anucha’s theft. He admitted his only knowledge pertaining to the crime was his experience as a metal welder.

The tools used in the theft, especially the metal cutting torch, were borrowed from his father. With the stolen money, Anucha managed to repay part of his debt but ran out of time before his arrest. Following this, the police detained him pending further legal proceedings.