Atchariya detained at Bangkok station over laundering charges

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Cyber police have detained a man at a Bangkok station on suspected money laundering and fraud charges after four hours of questioning on Saturday, October 3. He denies every allegation.

Atchariya Ruangrattanapong was arrested earlier outside the Oamnoi boxing stadium in Samut Sakhon. Officers from Technology Crime Suppression Division 1 took him to Thung Song Hong Police Station at 7.30pm. Police plan to take him to the Bangkok Criminal Court on Monday, October 5, to request remand.

Atchariya said all four charges against him are false and that police fabricated evidence, which he said can be fully disproved.

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He said the money cited in the case file did not come from deception. According to him, there are two sums: 14,000 baht from a kathin robe offering, and 400,000 baht in deposits for handling a nominee case in Phuket. He said the Phuket fee was 1 million baht, paid as deposits on March 19 and 20, 2026.

That puts the total alleged damage at 414,000 baht, he said. He called reports of more than 300 million baht (about US$9.4 million) untrue and accused police of building a money laundering case against him.

Atchariya also disputed the evidence on social media. He said the file refers to a Facebook account from 2024, but he closed his Facebook in 2022 and now runs only a YouTube channel. He said he never accepted donations or posted a bank account number in 2023.

He added that the evidence in the file is old material from an earlier Crime Suppression Division case, reworked into a new one.

No police response to his claims was included in the original report.

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