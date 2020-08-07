Connect with us

Crime

Armed teens terrorise Buri Ram village

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

image
PHOTOs: Screenshots/Channel 7 News
Video emerged yesterday of a gang of youths, dressed in school uniforms, marauding through Khok Mai district in Isaan’s Buri Ram province on motorbikes and firing guns. Initial investigation revealed that the gun-happy gang had done this before, riding into Laluad village and attacking residents by throwing objects at them and firing into in the sky.

Officers retrieved footage from surveillance cameras at the scene and proceeded with legal action. 38 year old Namkhang Phuangmalee, the woman who recorded the video clip revealed yesterday, said these same schoolboys had shown up at the village several times, intimidating locals by firing weapons.

47 year old villager Praneet Phuangmalee urged officers to prosecute the gang so nobody gets hurt should the gang become even more aggressive.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

