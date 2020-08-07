Armed teens terrorise Buri Ram village

Video emerged yesterday of a gang of youths, dressed in school uniforms, marauding through Khok Mai district in Isaan’s Buri Ram province on motorbikes and firing guns. Initial investigation revealed that the gun-happy gang had done this before, riding into Laluad village and attacking residents by throwing objects at them and firing into in the sky.

Officers retrieved footage from surveillance cameras at the scene and proceeded with legal action. 38 year old Namkhang Phuangmalee, the woman who recorded the video clip revealed yesterday, said these same schoolboys had shown up at the village several times, intimidating locals by firing weapons.

47 year old villager Praneet Phuangmalee urged officers to prosecute the gang so nobody gets hurt should the gang become even more aggressive.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand