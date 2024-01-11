Armed men spark terror in Yala, two officers seriously wounded (video)

Picture courtesy of เสียงจากแผ่นดินแม่ Facebook

A group of armed men sparked terror in Yala‘s Bannang Sata district when they targeted a pickup truck carrying border patrol police officers. The terrifying incident, which occurred yesterday afternoon, resulted in two officers being seriously wounded and caused locals to flee the scene in panic.

The assault took place in broad daylight outside a local grocery store in Buesu village. The unsuspecting officers had parked their vehicle to shop when they were ambushed.

Two of the officers, Police Corporal Thanakit Jaihao and Police Corporal Watchara Mayachieo, sustained severe injuries in the attack. Thanakit was shot in the right ear, while Watchara was struck by bullets in his right shoulder and left arm.

Both officers were immediately transported to Bannang Sata Hospital for treatment, reported Bangkok Post.

Security footage obtained by authorities today revealed the chilling moment four armed men opened fire on the officers. The video showed the attackers rushing towards a parked pickup truck and launching an attack on the patrol vehicle. In response, the officers used a nearby vehicle as a shield and returned fire.

The brief but fierce gunfight ended with the assailants fleeing the scene on two motorcycles, leaving behind a scene of chaos and fear. Local vendors and residents could be seen fleeing in panic during the attack.

Authorities are now actively pursuing the four armed men, whom they believe may be members of insurgent groups looking to stir up unrest in the Deep South. The image of the four attackers, caught on camera as they sprayed bullets at the patrol vehicle before making their escape, remains a stark reminder of the violence that unfolded.

In related news, the police major killed in a Yala bomb blast has been named, Police major Prasan Kongprasit, an inspector at Bannang Sata District Police Station. Prasan succumbed to injuries sustained when a homemade explosive device went off.