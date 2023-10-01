Ankara explosion classified as terror attack leaves two police injured

Picture courtesy of AP.

An explosion in Ankara, Turkey’s capital, left two police officers injured on the morning of today. The Interior Ministry of Turkey later classified the incident as a terrorist attack.

The explosion occurred in the heart of Ankara, where state institutions, various ministries, and the Turkish parliament are located. The parliament was due to convene that day after a summer recess.

The Interior Ministry reported that two individuals had arrived at the scene in a commercial vehicle around 9.30am. One of the assailants detonated a suicide bomb, while the other was killed in a subsequent shootout with the police.

The ministry didn’t elaborate on the extent of the police officers’ injuries. The police quickly cordoned off the area around the Turkish Parliament and Interior Ministry. Security forces and emergency teams were dispatched to the location, reported AFP.

The bombing incident took place in front of the General Directorate of Public Security of the Interior Ministry. The area is a significant hub for governmental activities. This incident has raised security concerns, given its proximity to the Turkish Parliament, which was scheduled to reopen for the session later that day.

Last year, a busy Istanbul street has people reeling after a bomb ripped through it and killed four people. Thirty-eight more were injured when the explosion hit, sending people running from the blast.

Ambulances rushed to Istiklal Avenue, a central road in the city. According to The Straits Times, state broadcaster TRT and state-owned Anadolu agency say it is not known who detonated the bomb. Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya added on Twitter that the explosion occurred at around 4.20pm.

“Four people were killed and 38 others were wounded according to initial reports.”

Follow us on :













A Reuters reporter says a helicopter and ambulances were seen near Taksim Square. Mehmet Akus, a worker in an Istiklal restaurant says he heard the explosion. To read more click HERE

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.