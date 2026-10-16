American company director arrested over unpaid wages allegations

Thai immigration police arrested an American company director at a residence in the Sukhumvit area yesterday, October 15, over allegations of unpaid wages and failure to comply with a labour inspector’s order.

The man, identified only as Michael, was wanted under two arrest warrants issued by Samut Prakan Provincial Court on June 22 and August 14.

Michael was accused of jointly failing to pay employees correctly and on time, as well as failing to comply with an order issued by a labour inspector.

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The arrest was reported today, October 16, following an investigation by Immigration Division 3 and Samut Prakan immigration officers.

Investigators found that Michael was a director of a company supplying machinery, equipment and software for the beer and wine production industries. The company was also involved in importing and distributing food and beverages.

According to immigration police, several employees had complained that Michael, as their employer, had failed to pay their wages, resulting in reported losses exceeding 1 million baht.

Officers traced Michael to a luxury residential building in the Sukhumvit area, where they arrested him. He was subsequently transferred to investigators at Bang Sao Thong Police Station in Samut Prakan province for further legal proceedings.

The arrest was part of an Immigration Bureau operation targeting foreign nationals with outstanding warrants. Immigration officers have been instructed to step up investigations and locate wanted individuals to ensure they face legal proceedings in Thailand.

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