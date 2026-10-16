American company director arrested over unpaid wages allegations

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 16, 2026, 3:53 PM
1 minute read
American company director arrested over unpaid wages allegations
Photo via Thairath

Thai immigration police arrested an American company director at a residence in the Sukhumvit area yesterday, October 15, over allegations of unpaid wages and failure to comply with a labour inspector’s order.

The man, identified only as Michael, was wanted under two arrest warrants issued by Samut Prakan Provincial Court on June 22 and August 14.

Michael was accused of jointly failing to pay employees correctly and on time, as well as failing to comply with an order issued by a labour inspector.

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The arrest was reported today, October 16, following an investigation by Immigration Division 3 and Samut Prakan immigration officers.

Investigators found that Michael was a director of a company supplying machinery, equipment and software for the beer and wine production industries. The company was also involved in importing and distributing food and beverages.

An American company director was arrested in Bangkok over unpaid wages allegations involving losses exceeding 1 million baht.
Photo via Thairath

According to immigration police, several employees had complained that Michael, as their employer, had failed to pay their wages, resulting in reported losses exceeding 1 million baht.

Officers traced Michael to a luxury residential building in the Sukhumvit area, where they arrested him. He was subsequently transferred to investigators at Bang Sao Thong Police Station in Samut Prakan province for further legal proceedings.

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The arrest was part of an Immigration Bureau operation targeting foreign nationals with outstanding warrants. Immigration officers have been instructed to step up investigations and locate wanted individuals to ensure they face legal proceedings in Thailand.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 16, 2026, 3:53 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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