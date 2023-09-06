Villa vandal: American tourist in Bangkok faces arrest

Photo: Immigration Bureau.

An American found himself under arrest in Bangkok following allegations of damaging a rental villa in Karon, Mueang Phuket. This information came to light on Monday, September 4, when the Royal Thai Immigration Bureau relayed the information to TPN media.

The case against the 41 year old American named John began when the owner of the damaged villa lodged a report with the Karon Police. The identity of the villa owner remains confidential as per the law enforcement protocol. The owner substantiated the claim of damage against the American man with CCTV footage, the details of which, regarding the nature and extent of the damage, were not disclosed by TPN Media.

Despite considerable efforts, the Karon Police were unsuccessful in reaching John, leading to the issuance of a nationwide arrest warrant. Royal Thai Immigration was also alerted to prevent any possible escape from the Kingdom of Thailand by the accused.

After extensive investigation, it was discovered that John was residing in a condominium located in Soi Sukhumvit 11, Wattana, Bangkok. Following this discovery, the arrest was made successfully. John is now facing his charges back at the Karon Police Station in Phuket.

No statement or plea regarding the allegations has been released by the American to the press. The villa owner told Karon Police that John had damaged their villa, providing CCTV footage as evidence, reported Pattaya News.

Arrests of Americans are on the rise in Thailand. An American TikToker and English language teacher was recently arrested in Bangkok for sexually assaulting a 16 year old Thai girl who was a pupil of his. Read more HERE.

Follow us on :













In a separate incident, an American was apprehended in Bangkok on suspicion of a 3 million baht fraud scheme. The arrested individual is accused of enticing investors into deceptive contracts. Read more HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.