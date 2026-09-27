American arrested after police uncover hidden drug lab in Pattaya

Police arrested an American man of Chinese descent after raiding his Pattaya home and uncovering a hidden drug lab, more than 60 grammes of MDMA and evidence of possible drug distribution to Malaysia.

The suspect, identified only as 42 year old Liu, was arrested yesterday, September 26, during a joint operation involving the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) and Immigration Division 3. Officers searched his home in the Nong Prue area of Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

Police began investigating Liu after receiving information alleging that he was secretly selling drugs to foreigners in Thailand and overseas. Investigators gathered evidence and obtained court authorisation to search his home.

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Inside the property, officers discovered a concealed room with tightly sealed windows that had been converted into what they described as a drug-mixing laboratory.

The room contained several unidentified powders and crystalline substances, along with equipment used to mix and package drugs. Officers seized two digital scales, an aluminium mortar and pestle, a heat-sealing machine, measuring glassware, beakers, syringes and numerous resealable plastic bags.

They also found caffeine, glucose, sucralose sweetener, pineapple-flavoured liquid, coffee powder and milk flavouring. Police said the ingredients could potentially be used to make drugs resembling sweets or drinks.

During the search, officers also discovered more than 60 grammes of light-brown crystals identified as MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy. The drugs were concealed near a sink behind the house, next to the kitchen, and inside a safe.

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Investigators subsequently examined Liu’s mobile phone and found notes containing what appeared to be drug-mixing instructions. The notes specified proportions of MDMA, ketamine and caffeine according to the number of people, which police said corresponded with the materials seized from the property.

The phone also contained names and addresses of intended recipients in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, raising suspicions of an international distribution operation.

During initial questioning, Liu admitted that all the seized items belonged to him but maintained that the drugs were intended solely for his personal use, not for sale.

Police rejected his explanation at this stage, citing the quantity of drugs and other evidence recovered from the house. Investigators suspect he possessed the drugs for commercial distribution.

Officers charged Liu with possessing Category 1 narcotics, specifically MDMA, for commercial sale, possessing a Category 2 psychotropic substance, ketamine, and using the Category 1 narcotic methamphetamine.

Police transferred him and the seized evidence to Nong Prue Police Station for further legal proceedings. Investigators are also expanding the inquiry to identify suspected accomplices and trace possible drug distribution networks in Thailand and overseas.

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