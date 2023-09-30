Airline employee accused of molesting teen at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Image courtesy of Suvarnabhumi Airport, Facebook

A male airline employee from a famous airline tricked a 15 year old boy into a bathroom at Suvarnabhumi International Airport before the victim’s mother learned of the incident and filed a complaint. The police are urgently pursuing the suspect to take legal action.

At 12.30pm today, a reporter was informed about an incident involving a male employee from a well-known airline at Suvarnabhumi Airport who tricked the young boy into misbehaviour inside the airport bathroom while the boy was waiting for his flight.

After receiving the information, he rushed to investigate the truth at the Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station.

Upon inquiry, Police Lieutenant Colonel Jakrapong Nuchpadung, the station commander of Suvarnabhumi Airport stated that the incident took place around 12.40pm on Wednesday, September 27, in the men’s room at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Following the incident, the teenage boy’s 46 year old mother of the victim filed a complaint with the investigative officers to take legal action against the suspect, 43 year old Sukkasem (surname withheld).

Jakrapong revealed that the victim was travelling to Suvarnabhumi Airport to meet his mother in Krabi Province. He then went up to the passenger building on the fourth floor, which is the check-in counter of an airline.

Airline staff assistance

As the victim had never travelled alone before, he was having a video call with his mother. His mother asked him to seek assistance from the airline staff. The victim saw the accused serving passengers and asked him for help and had him talk to his mother.

Jakrapong stated that the mother of the victim asked Sukkasem, who was an employee serving the airline, to take care of the victim with his boarding pass and assist him in boarding the plane.

The accused then issued a ticket and a boarding pass to the victim. Later, around 6.40pm, the accused took the victim down to the B Gate area to wait for the shuttle to the plane.

Jakrapong further narrated that while the victim was waiting, he was approached by the accused who was acting indecently. The accused then said that the victim’s luggage was overweight and would be checked by him.

The accused asked the victim to follow him into the bathroom. When the victim entered the bathroom, the accused locked the bathroom door.

Jakrapong added that the accused then molested the victim. The victim tried to pray and resist but the accused ignored him.

Complaint

Until someone else came into the bathroom, the suspect stopped and spoke abusively, then left. The victim then shared his experience with his mother, who later made a complaint to the investigating officer at the North Klong Police Station in Krabi province, where the DNA from the victim had been collected.

The victim then filed a complaint at the Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station. The investigating officer has issued a warrant for the arrest of the accused.

Samut Prakan Provincial Court approved a warrant for the arrest of Sukkasem in the case of committing indecent acts against a person over 15 years old but not yet 18, by threatening, by any means, and by using violent acts in a situation where the victim cannot resist.

Currently, the officers are in the process of tracking down the accused to proceed with the case according to law, reports Khaosod Online.

