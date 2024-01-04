Air hostess interrogated over 20 million baht cocaine parcel to Australia

Photo courtesy of FM91

A 30 year old air hostess yesterday was interrogated for over six hours following the discovery of her name on a parcel containing 7.5 kilogrammes of concealed cocaine intended for delivery to Australia. The narcotics were hidden in 15 1-metre-long cushions within the parcel, initially intended for a Thai female student residing in Australia. The student had previously posted on Facebook about receiving parcels from Thailand.

The latest update occurred at 10pm yesterday (January 3), at Rattanathibet Police Station in Nonthaburi. The air hostess, Mew (real name withheld), and her family met with investigators to offer their testimonies as witnesses. Her name and phone number were found on the parcel of drugs. Police spent over six hours interrogating her before she immediately returned home.

Initial police reports, informed by evidence officers, revealed that the white powder found was heroin, weighing 7.5 kilogrammes and valued at over 20 million baht (US$579,550) in Thailand. If successfully delivered to Australia, the value would multiply dramatically, reported Khao Sod.

The owner of the account, who is from Laos, had transferred the money for the parcel. After checking the information, the police are now trying to identify and track the person to proceed with the case and trace the origin of the drugs.

Reports suggest the drugs are connected to an international drug trafficking operation, covertly smuggling narcotics into Australia through special channels, bypassing the stringent checks by Australian officials.

Yesterday, a Thai father foiled the international drug smuggling attempt and at the same time saved his student daughter from unknowingly transporting the 7.5 kilogrammes of cocaine to Australia. Deceived by a Lao man, she agreed to deliver seat cushions concealing the drugs.

Police uncovered the scheme, finding official envelopes and launching a detailed investigation. The father’s vigilance prevented his daughter from facing drug smuggling charges, thwarting a perilous plot and ensuring her safety amid a dangerous scheme.