Acid attack on Thai teenager sparks manhunt in Buriram

A brutal acid attack on a young woman, Nattikarn, 18 years old, and two others at a roadside food stall resulted in serious injuries. The incident occurred yesterday, around 2pm, in the town of Nang Rong in Buriram province, approximately 500 metres from Nang Rong Police Station.

The location of the assault was a food stall owned by Ta, aged 63, who sustained minor burns to her arms. The second victim, a man named Wivat, 40 years old, was injured around his neck. The main target of the acid attack, Nattikarn, suffered severe injuries to her face and body. All victims were rushed to Nang Rong Hospital, with Nattikarn later transferred to Buriram Centre Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

According to Ta, the grandmother of Nattikarn, there were no customers at the time of the acid attack. Three people sat in conversation; herself, Nattikarn, and Nattikarn’s cousin. A white Toyota car with no license plates pulled up, and two men emerged, each carrying a container. Initially puzzled by the contents of the containers, the men proceeded to fling their contents at Nattikarn, focusing on her face and body. They then fled in their vehicle, reported Sanook.

The motive behind the acid attack is unclear, but Ta suspects it could be linked to a woman who is the new girlfriend of Nattikarn’s ex-boyfriend. There had been previous discord between Nattikarn and this woman, leading to a legal dispute over a damaged phone, which ended with the woman compensating for the damage. Ta believes this might have triggered the heinous act.

The police are actively pursuing three suspects. Preliminary analysis of CCTV footage along various routes revealed the attackers’ vehicle to be a white Toyota car with no license plate.

