Elderly woman in Surat Thani dies after repeated abuse by caregiver

A 99 year old bedridden woman in Surat Thani died in the hospital on November 8 after her family discovered CCTV footage showing her caregiver physically abusing her at home.

The woman’s grandson, Peerayut, filed a complaint against the 42 year old caregiver, Wassana, at Mueang Surat Thani Police Station. He revealed that he noticed bruises on her face and body, so he reviewed security camera recordings from his grandmother’s bedroom and found the abuse.

Speaking to Channel 7, Peerayut said his family was shocked and distressed by the footage. He added that they had trusted Wassana because she previously worked at a care centre and appeared to provide good care.

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According to Peerayut, Wassana later resigned from the care centre and asked the family to employ her privately to look after his grandmother at their home. The family agreed because they believed she had consistently cared for the elderly woman well.

Footage from October 29 showed Wassana slapping the elderly woman’s face and repeatedly pulling her ears, leaving bruises.

Another recording from October 24 showed the caregiver striking the woman on the chest. Footage dated November 2 showed her pinching the woman’s face and tying her hands to the bed rail with a piece of cloth.

Peerayut said he admitted his grandmother to hospital on November 2 after discovering the abuse. She died while receiving treatment on November 8.

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The family has left the matter to investigators. Police are collecting CCTV footage and medical documents as part of their investigation.

Officers are preparing to summon Wassana for questioning. Police plan to seek an arrest warrant if she fails to respond to the summons.

The case follows another reported caregiver abuse incident in Chon Buri in September, when a family discovered CCTV footage showing a female caregiver abusing their 78 year old bedridden mother over a period of 10 months.

In a separate incident, another caregiver faced criticism after sharing videos of herself dancing and drinking alcohol while on duty.

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