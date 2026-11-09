Elderly woman in Surat Thani dies after repeated abuse by caregiver

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 9, 2026, 2:35 PM
1 minute read
Elderly woman in Surat Thani dies after repeated abuse by caregiver
Photo via Workpoint News

A 99 year old bedridden woman in Surat Thani died in the hospital on November 8 after her family discovered CCTV footage showing her caregiver physically abusing her at home.

The woman’s grandson, Peerayut, filed a complaint against the 42 year old caregiver, Wassana, at Mueang Surat Thani Police Station. He revealed that he noticed bruises on her face and body, so he reviewed security camera recordings from his grandmother’s bedroom and found the abuse.

Speaking to Channel 7, Peerayut said his family was shocked and distressed by the footage. He added that they had trusted Wassana because she previously worked at a care centre and appeared to provide good care.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Peerayut, Wassana later resigned from the care centre and asked the family to employ her privately to look after his grandmother at their home. The family agreed because they believed she had consistently cared for the elderly woman well.

Surat Thani caregiver assaults elderly woman
Photo via Workpoint News

Footage from October 29 showed Wassana slapping the elderly woman’s face and repeatedly pulling her ears, leaving bruises.

Another recording from October 24 showed the caregiver striking the woman on the chest. Footage dated November 2 showed her pinching the woman’s face and tying her hands to the bed rail with a piece of cloth.

Peerayut said he admitted his grandmother to hospital on November 2 after discovering the abuse. She died while receiving treatment on November 8.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
Elderly bedridden patient abused to death
Photo via Workpoint News

The family has left the matter to investigators. Police are collecting CCTV footage and medical documents as part of their investigation.

Officers are preparing to summon Wassana for questioning. Police plan to seek an arrest warrant if she fails to respond to the summons.

The case follows another reported caregiver abuse incident in Chon Buri in September, when a family discovered CCTV footage showing a female caregiver abusing their 78 year old bedridden mother over a period of 10 months.

In a separate incident, another caregiver faced criticism after sharing videos of herself dancing and drinking alcohol while on duty.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 9, 2026, 2:35 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Syrian man crosses border illegally after 2023 deportation and blacklisting Crime News

Syrian man crosses border illegally after 2023 deportation and blacklisting

2 hours ago
Phuket motorcycle taxi rider stabbed after stopping to help foreign man Phuket News

Phuket motorcycle taxi rider stabbed after stopping to help foreign man

2 hours ago
PM Anutin says government ready to listen to protesters&#8217; concerns Bangkok News

PM Anutin says government ready to listen to protesters’ concerns

4 hours ago
Foreign employees in Thailand could gain menstrual, family leave under draft labour law Thailand News

Foreign employees in Thailand could gain menstrual, family leave under draft labour law

4 hours ago
Thai governor&#8217;s mother tricked into handing over gold in Bangkok mall Bangkok News

Thai governor’s mother tricked into handing over gold in Bangkok mall

5 hours ago
Thailand to receive 13 more second-hand Japanese trains Thailand News

Thailand to receive 13 more second-hand Japanese trains

5 hours ago
Phuket authorities inspect two entertainment venues after local complaints Phuket News

Phuket authorities inspect two entertainment venues after local complaints

5 hours ago
Phuket demolishes Freedom Beach structures, foreign visitors may face entry fee Phuket News

Phuket demolishes Freedom Beach structures, foreign visitors may face entry fee

6 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 9 November: heavy rain in 11 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 9 November: heavy rain in 11 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

9 hours ago
Phuket landfill closes indefinitely amid waste crisis Phuket News

Phuket landfill closes indefinitely amid waste crisis

22 hours ago
South Korean tourists targeted in Chiang Mai supplement scam Chiang Mai News

South Korean tourists targeted in Chiang Mai supplement scam

23 hours ago
Foreign man filmed urinating on Pattaya Beach despite warning Pattaya News

Foreign man filmed urinating on Pattaya Beach despite warning

23 hours ago
Southern Thailand rail expansion gets 106.8 billion baht backing Transport News

Southern Thailand rail expansion gets 106.8 billion baht backing

24 hours ago
Thai golf caddie blinded by stray shot seeks compensation Thailand News

Thai golf caddie blinded by stray shot seeks compensation

1 day ago
Four arrested over alleged 20-million-baht Freedom Beach land fraud in Phuket Phuket News

Four arrested over alleged 20-million-baht Freedom Beach land fraud in Phuket

1 day ago
Thailand plans tougher driving licence rules for foreigners Thailand News

Thailand plans tougher driving licence rules for foreigners

1 day ago
Koh Lanta bridge in Krabi set to start construction on November 14 South Thailand News

Koh Lanta bridge in Krabi set to start construction on November 14

1 day ago
Chao Phraya high tide may flood Bangkok riverside areas November 9 to 17 Bangkok News

Chao Phraya high tide may flood Bangkok riverside areas November 9 to 17

1 day ago
Former monk nabbed over 1.17 million baht Koh Larn temple theft Crime News

Former monk nabbed over 1.17 million baht Koh Larn temple theft

1 day ago
Bank of Thailand sets baht stablecoin rules for 2027, pauses money changer licences Business News

Bank of Thailand sets baht stablecoin rules for 2027, pauses money changer licences

1 day ago
Thailand allows alcohol sales at five venue types on Buddhist holidays Thailand News

Thailand allows alcohol sales at five venue types on Buddhist holidays

1 day ago
Boats told to slow down as Bryde&#8217;s whale death off Phetchaburi stays unexplained Central Thailand News

Boats told to slow down as Bryde’s whale death off Phetchaburi stays unexplained

1 day ago
Swedish man arrested for 643-day overstay in Krabi Thailand News

Swedish man arrested for 643-day overstay in Krabi

1 day ago
Lampang searches Wang River for crocodile-like animal ahead of Loy Krathong Northern Thailand News

Lampang searches Wang River for crocodile-like animal ahead of Loy Krathong

1 day ago
Pattaya transwomen steal Chinese tourist&#8217;s 20 million baht watch Pattaya News

Pattaya transwomen steal Chinese tourist’s 20 million baht watch

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleSyrian man crosses border illegally after 2023 deportation and blacklisting