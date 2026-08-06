Police seize 93 million baht in Roi Et drug money laundering raid

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 6, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read
Police seize 93 million baht in Roi Et drug money laundering raid | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ผู้พิทักษ์1

Police seized assets worth more than 93.3 million baht during a raid on a livestock farm in Roi Et that was used to launder money for a drug trafficking network.

Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau searched NP Farm Mueang At 888 in Ban Namkham, At Samat district, at around 10am yesterday, August 5, as part of an ongoing investigation into a regional drug distribution network.

The investigation began after the arrests of two suspects, Janthasak and Kanlaya, who were caught with 62,000 methamphetamine pills, locally known as Yaba, on November 17 last year.

Police said further inquiries found the pair had been distributing drugs under the instructions of another suspect, Thanawat. Officers later arrested Thanawat and two additional suspects on May 15, seizing 325 Yaba tablets.

Officers raid Roi Et farm for money laundering
Photo via Facebook/ ผู้พิทักษ์1

Investigators found Thanawat worked for a larger trafficking network led by a suspect identified as Niphon, who is believed to hide in Laos. According to police, Niphon instructed members of the network through the LINE messaging application and arranged for payments after each delivery.

Police said the payments were collected at NP Farm Mueang At 888, where two men, identified as Denchai and Worrawate, distributed cash or transferred money to members of the network.

The investigation expanded to four bank accounts linked to the suspects, leading officers to seize assets worth more than 93.3 million baht from Niphon’s wife, 33 year old Chanoknuch.

Related Articles
Livestock farm operated to launder money from drug trafficking gang
Photo via Facebook/ ผู้พิทักษ์1

The confiscated assets included four plots of farmland covering about 6,400 square metres, cars, trucks, motorcycles and livestock. Police said the farm also housed about 1,000 fighting cocks, 10 ornamental buffaloes used in beauty competitions and several purebred cattle.

According to investigators, Chanoknuch and other relatives of Niphon managed the farm and its assets, which police allege were used to launder proceeds from drug trafficking.

The Narcotics Suppression Bureau described the operation as a significant blow to a major drug trafficking network operating in northeastern Thailand.

Police have not disclosed further details of efforts to locate and arrest Niphon, who is believed to remain in Laos.

Livestock and assets seized from farm in money laundering crackdown
Photo via Facebook/ ผู้พิทักษ์1

Latest Thailand News
Police seize 93 million baht in Roi Et drug money laundering raid | Thaiger Crime News

Police seize 93 million baht in Roi Et drug money laundering raid

6 seconds ago
Thailand tourism arrivals fall 3.19% as Vietnam gains ground | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism arrivals fall 3.19% as Vietnam gains ground

9 minutes ago
Cambodian man allegedly stabbed to death by fellow countryman | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian man allegedly stabbed to death by fellow countryman

17 minutes ago
Chiang Rai gold robbery suspects flee to Laos with 13 million baht haul | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai gold robbery suspects flee to Laos with 13 million baht haul

1 hour ago
Hlun Solo autopsy points to heart failure, toxins not ruled out | Thaiger Thailand News

Hlun Solo autopsy points to heart failure, toxins not ruled out

1 hour ago
Customs seize trading cards, matcha over false import declarations | Thaiger Thailand News

Customs seize trading cards, matcha over false import declarations

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen locals urged to avoid cracked ground after 7 sinkholes appear | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen locals urged to avoid cracked ground after 7 sinkholes appear

2 hours ago
Japanese tourists eye Thailand as yen rebounds from 40-year low | Thaiger Tourism News

Japanese tourists eye Thailand as yen rebounds from 40-year low

2 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 7 to 9) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 7 to 9)

4 hours ago
Thailand probes universities over foreign student visa loopholes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand probes universities over foreign student visa loopholes

4 hours ago
Complaint filed against Songkhla officer for alleged sexual blackmail, extortion | Thaiger South Thailand News

Complaint filed against Songkhla officer for alleged sexual blackmail, extortion

4 hours ago
Thai minister says Chinese ambassador should build understanding, not deepen dispute | Thaiger Politics News

Thai minister says Chinese ambassador should build understanding, not deepen dispute

5 hours ago
Van carrying 43 undocumented migrants crashes after police chase | Thaiger Crime News

Van carrying 43 undocumented migrants crashes after police chase

5 hours ago
Airport security&#8217;s racist gesture &#8216;unacceptable&#8217;, minister says | Thaiger Thailand News

Airport security’s racist gesture ‘unacceptable’, minister says

6 hours ago
Thailand approves national committee for data centre oversight | Thaiger Business News

Thailand approves national committee for data centre oversight

22 hours ago
Stray dog shot with dart gun rescued in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Stray dog shot with dart gun rescued in Nakhon Ratchasima

23 hours ago
Swedish woman wanted by Interpol arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swedish woman wanted by Interpol arrested in Phuket

24 hours ago
Worker killed in suspected tiger attack at wildlife sanctuary | Thaiger Thailand News

Worker killed in suspected tiger attack at wildlife sanctuary

1 day ago
Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing phone in Pattaya café | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign man caught on CCTV stealing phone in Pattaya café

1 day ago
Saudi transgender woman reported missing in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Saudi transgender woman reported missing in Bangkok

1 day ago
Lightning strike kills footballer during tournament in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Lightning strike kills footballer during tournament in Narathiwat

1 day ago
Pakistani man jailed 3 years, blacklisted after in-flight assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Pakistani man jailed 3 years, blacklisted after in-flight assault

1 day ago
New global index of 192 countries puts Thailand fourth best place to retire in the world | Thaiger Retire in Thailand

New global index of 192 countries puts Thailand fourth best place to retire in the world

1 day ago
Chinese artist fans disrupt Suvarnabhumi, 22 denied boarding | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese artist fans disrupt Suvarnabhumi, 22 denied boarding

1 day ago
Bangkok clinic denies liposuction botch, claiming perfect outcome | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok clinic denies liposuction botch, claiming perfect outcome

2 days ago
Crime News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 6, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.