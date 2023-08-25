Songkhla shooting: 67 year old man fatally shot, motorcycle and gun stolen

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In a brutal act of violence, a 67 year old man was shot and killed last night in his home in Songkhla, Thailand. The perpetrator swiftly fled the scene, stealing the victim’s gun and motorcycle. Police are meticulously investigating the case, which they believe was driven by a long-standing grudge.

The deceased, identified as Arun, a 67 year old local, was found lying face down outside his home. His body bore multiple gunshot wounds. On inspection of the crime scene, police discovered various spent shells, including one shotgun shell, four 9mm shells, and three 11mm shells, in addition to two shotgun shells discovered on the road.

Approximately 30 metres from the house, the perpetrator’s motorcycle, a Honda Wave 125 with the registration number 1G3628, was found abandoned. The victim’s motorcycle, also a Honda Wave, with the registration number 1G4267, was missing, leading authorities to speculate that the assailant used it as a getaway vehicle.

Arun was known to carry an 11mm firearm, which is now missing, leading investigators to believe the killer also stole it. At the time of the incident, Arun had just returned home from an errand and was ambushed by the assailant who had been lying in wait.

The killer, suspected to have used both a shotgun and a 9mm weapon, fired multiple rounds. Arun attempted to flee but succumbed to his injuries near his house. The assailant then took Arun’s 11mm firearm, fired several more shots, and escaped on Arun’s motorcycle, leaving his own behind, reported KhaoSod.

During their investigation, police received information about a potential suspect who had a history of conflict and disputes with Arun. The two individuals had reportedly threatened each other with violent consequences in the past. Currently, officers are in pursuit of the suspect for further investigation.

