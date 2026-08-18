2 Thai workers seriously injured in explosion near Israel-Lebanon border

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 18, 2026, 4:29 PM
1 minute read
2 Thai workers seriously injured in explosion near Israel-Lebanon border | Thaiger
Photo via Israel Police

Six Thai workers were injured in an explosion at an agricultural area near the border of Israel and Lebanon this morning, August 18. Two workers are reportedly in critical condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that police and a medical team received a report of an explosion in a nectarine orchard near Metula at 6.52am local time.

Police attended the scene together with bomb disposal personnel to examine the area and determine the circumstances of the explosion.

Upon arrival, officials found six Thai workers were injured in the incident. The workers were conscious but had injuries to various parts of their bodies.

nectarine orchard
Photo by gafisher via pixabay

They received first aid to control bleeding before being transferred to Ziv Medical Centre in Safed via helicopter and ambulance with assistance from an Israeli military medical team.

Two of the Thai nationals were seriously injured, one was in moderate condition, and three others sustained mild injuries.

Aviram Nissan, director of the surgical department at Ziv Medical Centre, said one of the seriously injured workers was taken into emergency surgery. The other seriously injured worker was undergoing diagnostic examinations to assess his condition and determine further treatment.

Related Articles

Metula’s local council said the initial assessment was that the blast was caused by old unexploded ordnance that had remained in the area without previously being detected.

Metula, Israel
Photo by Meirav Ben Izhak via Getty Images

The exact origin of the ordnance and when it was left in the area have not yet been established. Israeli police have opened an investigation into the explosion.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the ordnance was believed to have been part of a cluster munition, although this is unconfirmed by the Israel Defence Forces.

The incident comes after prolonged fighting along Israel’s northern border, which has left unexploded ordnance and fragments from weapons in some areas.

Officials have warned the public not to touch bomb fragments, pieces from intercepted rockets or other suspicious objects and to move away from them and contact police.

Related news

Latest Thailand News
2 Thai workers seriously injured in explosion near Israel-Lebanon border | Thaiger Crime News

2 Thai workers seriously injured in explosion near Israel-Lebanon border

16 minutes ago
Boxing camp manager caught smuggling migrants in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Boxing camp manager caught smuggling migrants in Prachin Buri

19 minutes ago
Rare owl-eyed plant &#8216;Phitsawong Thai Thong&#8217; emerges in Tak forest | Thaiger Environment News

Rare owl-eyed plant ‘Phitsawong Thai Thong’ emerges in Tak forest

1 hour ago
Sakon Nakhon police rescue 4 year old Thai boy clinging to ice truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Sakon Nakhon police rescue 4 year old Thai boy clinging to ice truck

1 hour ago
Thai embassy receives Ban Chiang artefacts in Switzerland | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai embassy receives Ban Chiang artefacts in Switzerland

2 hours ago
Chinese tourist dies after being found unresponsive in Phuket hotel pool | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese tourist dies after being found unresponsive in Phuket hotel pool

2 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll rises to 41 amid bribery allegations | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire death toll rises to 41 amid bribery allegations

3 hours ago
Hat Yai traffic police denies Malaysian bikers&#8217; claims of unfair treatment | Thaiger Tourism News

Hat Yai traffic police denies Malaysian bikers’ claims of unfair treatment

3 hours ago
Thailand’s game industry bill may cover board games, trading cards | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand’s game industry bill may cover board games, trading cards

3 hours ago
Bryde’s whale carcass found among rocks off Chon Buri | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Bryde’s whale carcass found among rocks off Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Auto Gate to open to 31 more nationalities | Thaiger Tourism News

Suvarnabhumi Auto Gate to open to 31 more nationalities

5 hours ago
Thai woman dies suddenly in South Korea, family seeks help to bring her home | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman dies suddenly in South Korea, family seeks help to bring her home

6 hours ago
Foreign man denied boarding over Machu Picchu passport stamp | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man denied boarding over Machu Picchu passport stamp

6 hours ago
808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&#038;W and more | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&W and more

6 hours ago
Grade 7 student kills classmate, himself in Zamboanga school shooting | Thaiger Crime News

Grade 7 student kills classmate, himself in Zamboanga school shooting

6 hours ago
Police raid Bangkok visa agency over fake bank statements | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raid Bangkok visa agency over fake bank statements

7 hours ago
Ambassador seeks tighter protection for Israeli nationals in Thailand | Thaiger South Thailand News

Ambassador seeks tighter protection for Israeli nationals in Thailand

7 hours ago
Thailand braces for flash floods as heavy rain warning runs to August 21 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for flash floods as heavy rain warning runs to August 21

7 hours ago
Chumphon temple drug bust: 3 monks test positive for meth | Thaiger Crime News

Chumphon temple drug bust: 3 monks test positive for meth

7 hours ago
Minister orders airline overbooking probe after passenger left to buy new ticket | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister orders airline overbooking probe after passenger left to buy new ticket

7 hours ago
Pattaya homeless man attack leaves foreign tourist with broken tooth | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya homeless man attack leaves foreign tourist with broken tooth

23 hours ago
ONE fighter hit by van during training run, 6 days before his bout | Thaiger Central Thailand News

ONE fighter hit by van during training run, 6 days before his bout

23 hours ago
Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway

24 hours ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat electricity worker fights for life after being stabbed on duty | Thaiger South Thailand News

Nakhon Si Thammarat electricity worker fights for life after being stabbed on duty

1 day ago
Govt flags dentists pre-signing cannabis prescription forms, 4 laws broken | Thaiger Bangkok News

Govt flags dentists pre-signing cannabis prescription forms, 4 laws broken

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 18, 2026, 4:29 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.