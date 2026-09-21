2 Chinese, 4 migrant workers charged after Myanmar man dies in Rayong

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 2:12 PM
2 minutes read
2 Chinese, 4 migrant workers charged after Myanmar man dies in Rayong | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

Police charged two Chinese men and four migrant workers for allegedly attempting to conceal the death of a Myanmar construction worker, who was killed during an altercation with his colleagues in Rayong.

A monk contacted officers from Nikhom Phattana Police Station at about 2am on Saturday, September 19, after becoming suspicious about the death of the Myanmar worker, later identified as 40 year old King Zaw.

According to the monk, two Chinese nationals and several migrant workers arrived at the temple in two separate vehicles. King Zaw’s body was inside a bronze pickup truck, and the group asked the monk to cremate him.

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Police arrived at the temple with rescue workers from Siam Rayong Foundation. Most of the migrant workers ran away when they saw the officers, leaving only the two Chinese men at the scene.

Chinese and migrant workers arrested for trying to conceal dead body
Photo via Amarin TV

The Chinese nationals reportedly told police that a group of migrant workers had been drinking alcohol together at their accommodation when an argument broke out.

The dispute allegedly turned violent and resulted in King Zaw’s death. They told police that the person responsible for the death had already fled the scene.

One of the Chinese men, identified as 42 year old Pao, reportedly denied having any involvement in the death. He said he and the other Chinese national had intended to take the injured Myanmar worker to hospital, but King Zaw died on the way. Pao said they then decided to take the body to the temple.

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When police asked why they had planned to cremate the body, Pao reportedly said he did not know.

Myanmar worker killed in altercation with colleagues in Rayong
Photo via DailyNews

Both Chinese men and the migrant workers reportedly told police that they were unaware of Thai laws and did not realise that King Zaw’s death had to be reported to officials before his funeral.

Police gathered evidence and checked CCTV footage along the route taken by the group. Officers questioned the Chinese nationals and migrant workers involved before identifying the alleged killer as 29 year old Myanmar national Niang Lin.

Channel 7 reported that police charged six Chinese and Myanmar nationals under Section 199 of the Criminal Code for secretly burying, concealing, moving or destroying a corpse to conceal a death or its cause. It carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

The investigation continues as police pursue Niang Lin for further legal proceedings.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 2:12 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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