Trang mother seeks justice for 5 year old son beaten by 2 teenagers

A five year old boy in Trang province was allegedly beaten with a wooden stick and a metal bar by two teenagers, leaving him with multiple injuries and severe distress.

The mother, who identified her son only as A, appealed to news agencies to publicise the incident as she seeks justice for the child. She said a resident brought the boy home at about 8pm on Tuesday, November 3. He had multiple wounds across his back and was crying and visibly frightened.

The boy told his mother that two teenagers, identified as Pond and New, had attacked him using a wooden stick and a metal bar.

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The mother said she took him to hospital for treatment. According to her, medical staff said his injuries were consistent with wounds that could have been caused by wooden and metal objects.

She added that her son’s emotional condition had deteriorated since the incident. He was reportedly frightened of other people and would only allow his mother and another relative to approach him. His physical injuries were also expected to take time to heal.

The mother said the incident was linked to an earlier dispute involving her 12-year-old daughter and Pond, who is 15.

According to her account, Pond had previously shown romantic interest in the girl. He once took her to hospital when she was unwell and kept her identity card.

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On the day of the alleged assault, Pond reportedly asked the girl to meet him to collect her ID card. She agreed, retrieved the card and returned home.

The mother said Pond later asked the five-year-old boy to bring his older sister to meet him. When the boy passed on the request, the girl refused.

The mother alleged that Pond became angry and took the young boy to a school about 500 metres from their home, where he and his 14 year old friend, New, assaulted him.

After the incident, the boy reportedly tried to walk home. Residents noticed his injuries and took him back to his family.

The mother said the families of the two teenagers had contacted her and attempted to arrange a meeting with her and her son. However, she was not ready to meet them.

She confirmed that she had reported the incident to Yan Ta Khao Police Station and wanted legal action to be taken against the alleged attackers.

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