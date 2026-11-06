Officials seize 473 protected turtles sent from Mexico as leather belts

Thai wildlife officers seized 473 turtles shipped from Mexico to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in five parcels falsely declared as leather belts.

The seizure took place on Tuesday, November 3, at the airport’s inbound cargo warehouse in the free zone in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan.

The parcels arrived aboard Korean Air flight KE657 from Incheon International Airport in South Korea. Officers became suspicious during an X-ray inspection because the packages, declared as leather belts, appeared to contain something else.

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They seized the parcels and opened them with assistance from THAI Cargo officers. The inspection uncovered 461 mud turtles of the genus Kinosternon and 12 Mexican musk turtles of the genus Staurotypus, instead of the declared leather goods. Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin said the seizure included both live turtles and carcasses, without giving a figure for either.

The turtles are listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The animals were reportedly shipped from Mexico and valued at approximately 1.44 million baht. The turtles will be transferred to the department’s wildlife health unit for examination and care.

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Wildlife checkpoint officers coordinated with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to take custody of the animals.

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Investigators will look into the sender, intended recipient and other people who may have been involved in the shipment.

The seizure follows several other reported wildlife smuggling cases involving Thailand. In September, an Omani man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after 22 live animals were reportedly discovered in his luggage.

The animals included two monitor lizards, one ball python, five bearded dragons, eight leopard geckos, two meerkats and four sugar gliders.

Earlier this month, a high school student was detained in Osaka, Japan, after attempting to smuggle rare Indian star tortoises from Thailand into the country.

In another case, a Thai national was arrested at an airport in South Africa while attempting to smuggle parrot eggs from the country to Vietnam. The latest report, published on November 5, said he had been released after an unidentified person paid his fine.

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