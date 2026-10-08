400 African elephant ivory pieces seized in Chon Buri

Around 400 pieces of African elephant ivory seized at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri will undergo DNA testing as Thai authorities expand an investigation into a suspected transnational wildlife trafficking network.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin said yesterday, October 7, that he had ordered the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to work with the Customs Department and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on the case.

The ivory was seized from two shipping containers at Laem Chabang Port in Si Racha district after arriving from Zambia last week.

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Customs officers targeted the two containers after intelligence shared with UNODC and maritime cargo risk analysis raised concerns.

Although the shipment was declared as processed timber, an inspection found large quantities of African elephant ivory concealed within the wood.

Officials are now cataloguing and counting the seized ivory. A team of scientists and forensic specialists is expected to visit the port next week to collect tissue samples for DNA analysis.

Sadudee Phanphakdee, director of the department’s Wild Fauna and Flora Protection Division, said the genetic evidence could help determine the precise geographic origin of the ivory.

The findings would then be shared with INTERPOL as investigators work to identify people higher up the trafficking network and determine the intended destination of the shipment.

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Officials said the case reflects Thailand’s obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES, and ongoing efforts to block international wildlife trafficking routes.

If the expanded investigation finds links to a transnational organised crime network or uncovers a high value of related assets, the Department of National Parks and the Customs Department may refer the evidence to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

The DSI could then consider accepting the case as a special investigation, including possible asset seizure measures and further prosecution of those involved.

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