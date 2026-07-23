Thai, Japanese nabbed for Tokyo sex business via student visas

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 23, 2026, 11:49 AM
1 minute read
Thai, Japanese nabbed for Tokyo sex business via student visas | Thaiger
Photo via ANN News

Japanese police arrested two suspects, Thai and Japanese nationals, accusing them of illegally running prostitution within a massage parlour in Tokyo, and also detained three Thai nationals for providing sex services on student visas.

The Tokyo prostitution arrests were carried out by officers from the Public Security Division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in June, although details of the operation were only recently made public through Japanese media reports.

Police arrested 50 year old Thai woman, Misaki Nitwanla, at a massage parlour in Hirai, Edogawa ward, while 51 year old Japanese national, Naoki Hakamada, was arrested in Oji, Kita ward.

According to police, the pair are accused of jointly operating a sex service business in a prohibited area and employing foreign nationals without valid work permits. Police said Misaki admitted to the allegations, while Hakamada denied the charges.

Thai woman runs massage parlor with illegal sex service in Japan
Photo via ANN News

Investigators allege the accused operated four establishments across Tokyo, including one in Ueno, Taito ward. The businesses generated about 343 million yen, or more than 71 million baht, in revenue between November of 2022 and June this year.

Japanese news agency Sankei reported that three Thai nationals, two men and one woman, were also arrested during the operation.

The three were staying in Japan on student visas and did not hold permits allowing them to work. They are also accused of offences related to operating the illegal business. Police have not disclosed the penalties the accused could face if convicted.

Related Articles
Thai runs prostitution in Japan
Photo via ANN News

The arrests follow another case involving a Tokyo massage parlour operator reported last year. Japanese authorities arrested 51 year old Masayuki Hosono in November after accusing him of illegally employing a 12 year old Thai girl and forcing her to provide sexual services.

The girl was rescued after reporting the abuse to Japanese police. According to investigators, she told officers her mother had taken her to Japan in June last year under the pretext of a holiday before leaving her at the massage parlour.

Thai authorities later arrested the girl’s mother in Taiwan before extraditing her to Thailand to face legal proceedings. In June this year, a Thai court sentenced the woman to seven years and six months in prison in connection with the case.

Latest Thailand News
Indian tourist rescued after becoming stranded in Pattaya waters | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist rescued after becoming stranded in Pattaya waters

14 minutes ago
Thai, Japanese nabbed for Tokyo sex business via student visas | Thaiger Crime News

Thai, Japanese nabbed for Tokyo sex business via student visas

1 hour ago
Video shows royalists beating man accused of insulting monarchy | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows royalists beating man accused of insulting monarchy

2 hours ago
Food delivery rider narrowly avoids assault for simply singing | Thaiger Crime News

Food delivery rider narrowly avoids assault for simply singing

3 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll climbs as investigation continues | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire death toll climbs as investigation continues

3 hours ago
Police officer fires more than 10 shots at colleague in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Crime News

Police officer fires more than 10 shots at colleague in Chachoengsao

3 hours ago
Mother urges better emergency response in school after son&#8217;s collapse | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Mother urges better emergency response in school after son’s collapse

20 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 24 to 26)

20 hours ago
Airport Rail Link says services could improve this evening | Thaiger Bangkok News

Airport Rail Link says services could improve this evening

20 hours ago
Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported

21 hours ago
Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash | Thaiger Crime News

Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash

21 hours ago
Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool

21 hours ago
Phuket money exchange theft suspect disguises himself as foreigner | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket money exchange theft suspect disguises himself as foreigner

22 hours ago
PTT named Thailand&#8217;s most valuable brand in global study | Thaiger Business News

PTT named Thailand’s most valuable brand in global study

22 hours ago
Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital

23 hours ago
Cambodian man alleges 8,000 baht extortion attempt by Thai police | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Cambodian man alleges 8,000 baht extortion attempt by Thai police

23 hours ago
Kiwi teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

Kiwi teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport

24 hours ago
Freight train slams into pickup at Chachoengsao railway crossing | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Freight train slams into pickup at Chachoengsao railway crossing

1 day ago
Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket

1 day ago
14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang

1 day ago
Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons | Thaiger Thailand News

Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons

1 day ago
Swiss man sexually assaults 14 year old Thai boy off Patong Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swiss man sexually assaults 14 year old Thai boy off Patong Beach in Phuket

1 day ago
Airport Rail Link faces technical fault, leaving only one train in service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Airport Rail Link faces technical fault, leaving only one train in service

1 day ago
Thailand approves plan to remove red-whiskered bulbul from protected list | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves plan to remove red-whiskered bulbul from protected list

1 day ago
Taiwan jails three over 522-million-baht Bangkok property investment scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taiwan jails three over 522-million-baht Bangkok property investment scheme

2 days ago
Crime News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 23, 2026, 11:49 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.