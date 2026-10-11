31 test positive for drugs in Khao San Road bar raid

Photo courtesy of Daily News

The Deputy Interior Minister led a raid on an unlicensed bar on Khao San Road in Bangkok, where officials found 30 youths, the youngest aged 15, and 31 people who tested positive for drugs.

The Department of Provincial Administration’s special task force (DOPA S.W.A.T.) raided OK Bar at 3.30am on Saturday, October 10, in Talat Yot subdistrict, Phra Nakhon district. The operation, named Operation Singh Phadet Suek, followed complaints and an undercover investigation. Deputy Minister Polpeer Suwannachawee led the team.

The bar is on the second floor of a building and has no licence to operate as an entertainment venue. Staff did not check ID cards or search customers for weapons at the entrance, and the bar sold alcohol until almost 6am. There were 102 customers inside during the raid.

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The raid found:

30 customers under 20 years old (20 males and 10 females), the youngest aged 15

31 people with purple urine test results, including 4 youths and 2 DJs

Drugs and drug equipment scattered across the floor

1 firearm with ammunition and 1 imitation firearm

A large number of balloons filled with laughing gas

Records showing payments of more than 177,000 baht (about US$5,450) a month to several agencies

The Phra Nakhon District Office had already ordered OK Bar to stop operating on August 4, citing safety and fire risks. The bar reopened regardless.

Officials charged the bar manager with 8 offences, including operating an entertainment venue without a licence, selling alcohol outside legal hours and to minors, encouraging minors to commit offences, and selling drugs and importing food products without permission (laughing gas). The manager was handed to investigators for prosecution.

Officials will also ask the Metropolitan Police Commissioner to order the venue closed for 5 years under National Council for Peace and Order Order 22/2015.

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