31 test positive for drugs in Khao San Road bar raid

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 11, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
31 test positive for drugs in Khao San Road bar raid
Photo courtesy of Daily News

The Deputy Interior Minister led a raid on an unlicensed bar on Khao San Road in Bangkok, where officials found 30 youths, the youngest aged 15, and 31 people who tested positive for drugs.

The Department of Provincial Administration’s special task force (DOPA S.W.A.T.) raided OK Bar at 3.30am on Saturday, October 10, in Talat Yot subdistrict, Phra Nakhon district. The operation, named Operation Singh Phadet Suek, followed complaints and an undercover investigation. Deputy Minister Polpeer Suwannachawee led the team.

The bar is on the second floor of a building and has no licence to operate as an entertainment venue. Staff did not check ID cards or search customers for weapons at the entrance, and the bar sold alcohol until almost 6am. There were 102 customers inside during the raid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The raid found:

  • 30 customers under 20 years old (20 males and 10 females), the youngest aged 15
  • 31 people with purple urine test results, including 4 youths and 2 DJs
  • Drugs and drug equipment scattered across the floor
  • 1 firearm with ammunition and 1 imitation firearm
  • A large number of balloons filled with laughing gas
  • Records showing payments of more than 177,000 baht (about US$5,450) a month to several agencies

The Phra Nakhon District Office had already ordered OK Bar to stop operating on August 4, citing safety and fire risks. The bar reopened regardless.

Officials charged the bar manager with 8 offences, including operating an entertainment venue without a licence, selling alcohol outside legal hours and to minors, encouraging minors to commit offences, and selling drugs and importing food products without permission (laughing gas). The manager was handed to investigators for prosecution.

Officials will also ask the Metropolitan Police Commissioner to order the venue closed for 5 years under National Council for Peace and Order Order 22/2015.

Related Articles
31 test positive for drugs in Khao San Road bar raid | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Daily News
31 test positive for drugs in Khao San Road bar raid | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Daily News
31 test positive for drugs in Khao San Road bar raid | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Daily News
31 test positive for drugs in Khao San Road bar raid | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Daily News
31 test positive for drugs in Khao San Road bar raid | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Daily News

In similar news:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 11, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
Latest Thailand News
Pattaya heist gang flees Thailand with 37 million baht Pattaya News

Pattaya heist gang flees Thailand with 37 million baht

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 11 October: heavy rain in 33 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 11 October: heavy rain in 33 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

5 hours ago
Drug-filled dolls posted from Europe seized in Bangkok Crime News

Drug-filled dolls posted from Europe seized in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Tourist Police ask the Russian embassy to brief visitors Tourism News

Tourist Police ask the Russian embassy to brief visitors

21 hours ago
193 Thais deported from Cambodia, 18 wanted for scams Crime News

193 Thais deported from Cambodia, 18 wanted for scams

22 hours ago
Chiang Rai network sold Thai ID cards to foreigners Crime News

Chiang Rai network sold Thai ID cards to foreigners

23 hours ago
Vietjet Thailand’s Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok route starts Oct 9 Thailand News

Vietjet Thailand’s Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok route starts Oct 9

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi signs a third ground handler Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi signs a third ground handler

1 day ago
Chon Buri police raid suspected Chinese nominee metal company Pattaya News

Chon Buri police raid suspected Chinese nominee metal company

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 10 October: heavy rain in 46 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 10 October: heavy rain in 46 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

1 day ago
Chiang Rai cash seizure leads to wider confiscation of 100 million baht assets Crime News

Chiang Rai cash seizure leads to wider confiscation of 100 million baht assets

2 days ago
Chinese music teacher returns home safely after IP address appears in Myanmar Bangkok News

Chinese music teacher returns home safely after IP address appears in Myanmar

2 days ago
Thai teenager takes his grandfather 2,000km to Singapore by train, bus, and foot Thai Life

Thai teenager takes his grandfather 2,000km to Singapore by train, bus, and foot

2 days ago
Former resident describes chaining and mistreatment at Nonthaburi care home Crime News

Former resident describes chaining and mistreatment at Nonthaburi care home

2 days ago
Thai tourism association seeks delay to new air travel tax Thailand News

Thai tourism association seeks delay to new air travel tax

2 days ago
Police escapes scene to eat at restaurant after fatal crash in Chon Buri Road deaths

Police escapes scene to eat at restaurant after fatal crash in Chon Buri

2 days ago
Frenchman arrested over unlicensed Chiang Mai hostel Chiang Mai News

Frenchman arrested over unlicensed Chiang Mai hostel

2 days ago
Former PTTEP executive collected from Indonesia over Rolls-Royce case Crime News

Former PTTEP executive collected from Indonesia over Rolls-Royce case

2 days ago
13 year old boy injured after reaching into floodwater to play with snakehead fry Central Thailand News

13 year old boy injured after reaching into floodwater to play with snakehead fry

2 days ago
Buriram abbot drove 40km to avoid being seen buying meth Northern Thailand News

Buriram abbot drove 40km to avoid being seen buying meth

2 days ago
Thai Airways wine spending debated after CEO sidelined Business News

Thai Airways wine spending debated after CEO sidelined

2 days ago
Indonesian YouTuber apologises for insulting Bangkok transwoman on camera Bangkok News

Indonesian YouTuber apologises for insulting Bangkok transwoman on camera

2 days ago
Thai officials examine Chabad funding, 61 company registrations Bangkok News

Thai officials examine Chabad funding, 61 company registrations

2 days ago
Five Hua Hin-area hotels recognised among 71 across Thailand Hua Hin News

Five Hua Hin-area hotels recognised among 71 across Thailand

2 days ago
Thailand weather today, 9 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 9 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

2 days ago
Back to top button