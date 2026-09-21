3 Thai women held at Sri Lanka airport with nearly 8kg of cannabis

Three Thai women were arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, Sri Lanka, after almost eight kilogrammes of cannabis were found hidden in their luggage.

The Airport Police Narcotics Bureau announced the arrests on Sunday, September 20. According to Sri Lankan authorities, the three women had travelled from Bangkok on the same Thai Airways flight, TG307, which landed at about 12.50am.

Police reportedly found the drugs hidden inside their luggage, with the packages disguised as nutritional supplements, collagen products and bars of soap.

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The arrests were made during two separate operations. In the first operation, a 38 year old Thai woman was allegedly found carrying 3.22 kilogrammes of cannabis and 1.85 kilogrammes of hashish.

In the second operation, a 31 year old Thai woman was allegedly found with 1.99 kilogrammes of Kush and 620 grammes of hashish.

Another Thai woman, aged 36, who travelled on the same flight, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting with cannabis trafficking.

Police said they seized a total of 5.21 kilogrammes of Kush and 2.47 kilogrammes of hashish. Local media estimated the total value of the drugs at about 85 million Sri Lankan rupees, or more than 8.5 million baht.

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Police said the drugs had been sealed in airtight packages designed to resemble bottles of nutritional supplements and collagen. Other packages were reportedly shaped to look like bars of soap.

The three Thai women were due to appear before Negombo Magistrate’s Court on the same day as their arrests, although the hearing schedule was not made public.

Investigators are working to determine whether the two drug seizures were connected. Police are also seeking to identify the people who allegedly recruited the women and the intended recipient of the drugs.

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