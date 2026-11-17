Three Malaysian drivers were fined by Thai police after blocking traffic across three lanes of a road in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, to film a social media video in the early hours of November 15.

The incident came to public attention after a Facebook user, Tangmomo Kittiya, shared footage of the cars driving together along a road and criticised the behaviour.

In the caption, she wrote: “So impressive! Driving in a line! Amazing again! #Malaysia If Hat Yai locals do this, they would be scolded. You can do anything in Hat Yai…”

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The video showed four cars, coloured blue, red, grey and black, travelling along Phetchakasem Road near the Hat Yai Municipality Office at around 1.15am. The three Malaysian-registered cars were reportedly driven across all three lanes, while a black car belonging to a Thai national travelled ahead of them.

Police later tracked down the three Malaysian drivers on November 16 and stopped them before they could cross the border back into Malaysia.

Two of the men told police they were visiting Thailand for the first time, while the third said he had travelled to the country several times before.

The drivers admitted that they were behind the Malaysian-registered cars in the viral footage. They told police they had asked their Thai friend, who was driving the black car, to record the video.

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They reportedly said they were unaware of Thai traffic laws and had acted recklessly. The three men also apologised to the public and other motorists affected by their actions.

According to Channel 7, the men reportedly insisted they would repeat the activity in the future but said they would ask local police for permission first.

Police charged the three drivers under Section 43(3) of the Land Traffic Act for driving in a manner that obstructs traffic. The offence carries a maximum fine of 4,000 baht.

However, police did not disclose the amount of the fines imposed in this case.

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