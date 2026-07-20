Drunk BMW driver crashes, kills 3 in Nonthaburi

Drunk BMW driver crashes into tuk tuk, kills 3 in Nonthaburi

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 20, 2026, 10:31 AM
1 minute read
Drunk BMW driver crashes, kills 3 in Nonthaburi | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod and ThaiRath

Three people died when a drunk BMW driver crashed into a tuk tuk in a village in Nonthaburi this morning, July 20.

Officers from Bang Bua Thong Police Station and rescuers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation were called to the scene in Chonlada Bang Bua Thong Village on Bang Kluay-Sai Noi Road at about 4am.

The collision occurred near Section 12 of the housing estate. Police identified the victims as 82 year old Lamai Autchamakornluck, 77 year old Phat Sae-ngow and 37 year old Prathumporn Prasertkantong.

Lamai and Prathumporn were pronounced dead at the scene. Rescue workers performed CPR on Phat for more than 30 minutes, but she later died from her injuries.

BMW crashes into tuk tuk in Nonthaburi
Photo via KhaoSod

Police said the three victims were travelling in a tuk tuk from the village to a nearby market, where Lamai and Phat were due to operate their business. The tuk tuk overturned and sustained significant damage in the collision.

The BMW driver, identified as 31 year old Yotsathon Jongphutsiri, remained at the scene and cooperated with police. According to investigators, a breath alcohol test revealed that he had 152 milligrams of alcohol per cent in his system, which is above Thailand’s legal limit of 50 milligrams per cent.

Yotsathon told police he did not see the tuk tuk while driving home through the village.

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Some media outlets reported that the driver had been drinking while watching the FIFA World Cup final before the crash. However, police have not confirmed that information.

Drunk BMW kills 3 in Nonthaburi
Photo via KhaoSod

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to establish the circumstances of the collision. Police said the final charges will be determined after the investigation is completed.

The fatal Nonthaburi BMW crash follows other recent road accidents. On July 4, police in Pattaya investigated a crash involving an SUV driven by a Chinese national that struck several vehicles waiting at traffic lights. Police said the driver refused a breath alcohol test.

In April, another BMW crashed into a KFC restaurant in Bangkok, injuring 12 people, including customers, employees and food delivery riders. Although witnesses suspected the driver had been intoxicated, police did not confirm those claims.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 20, 2026, 10:31 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.