Masseuses attacked by employer’s Slovak ex in Suphan Buri shop

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2026, 11:20 AM
2 minutes read
Masseuses attacked by employer’s Slovak ex in Suphan Buri shop
Photo via Facebook/ ณัฐวุฒิ วงษ์สุวรรณ

A foreign man, reported to be Slovak, assaulted two Thai masseuses at a massage shop in Suphan Buri on November 4 following a dispute with the shop owner, who said she was his ex-girlfriend.

The shop owner, Siriporn, filed a police complaint against her foreign ex-boyfriend, Martin. She also spoke to news outlets and shared details of the incident on social media, saying she feared that she and her employees would not receive justice.

In an interview with Channel 8, Siriporn said she had previously been in a relationship with Martin. During that time, he bought an imported car in Ayutthaya under her name.

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She said Martin later returned to his home country and was imprisoned. She subsequently ended the relationship and blocked his contact details.

Massage workers attacked by foreign man
Siriporn | Photo via Facebook/ ณัฐวุฒิ วงษ์สุวรรณ

According to Siriporn, Martin spent around two years in prison before returning to Thailand to see her. He asked about the car, and she told him it had been taken by a loan shark because of unpaid debt.

Siriporn also claimed the vehicle had been imported illegally and seized by Customs officials, leading to a dispute between the former couple.

On November 4, Martin reportedly went to Siriporn’s massage shop looking for her, but she was not there. He questioned two employees, identified as Suphattra and Thawee, about her whereabouts. After they said they did not know where she was, he allegedly became angry and attacked them.

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Suphattra told Channel 8 that Martin first approached Thawee, slapped her and took her phone before smashing it on the ground.

Slovak man allegedly assaults 2 Thai masseuses
Photo via Facebook/ ณัฐวุฒิ วงษ์สุวรรณ

She said he then turned towards her and attempted to rub his genitals against her face. Suphattra said she avoided him and moved away, but he followed her and slapped her before leaving the shop.

CCTV footage also showed the man damaging motorcycles parked outside the premises before riding away.

Siriporn also said Martin had threatened her through social media. She reported the incident to police because she was concerned about the safety of herself and her employees.

Police had not publicly provided details of the case or an update on the investigation at the time of reporting.

The incident prompted mixed reactions among Thai social media users. Some argued that Siriporn should take responsibility for the dispute over the car, while others said the disagreement did not justify violence against the two masseuses.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2026, 11:20 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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