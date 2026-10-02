Phattalung women aged 90 and 85 taken to hospital following domestic abuse

Two elderly sisters, aged 90 and 85, were rescued yesterday, October 1, after an alleged domestic violence and extortion by their grandsons at a house in Phatthalung province.

Provincial administration officials, police, social development officers and rescue workers attended the property in Ban Rae Community, Khuha Sawan subdistrict, at around 4pm.

When officials arrived, they found the front door locked from the inside. The two elderly women were inside the house with their grandsons, aged 18 and 24.

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According to the report, the two men had allegedly abused their elderly relatives and demanded money from them. The younger grandson was reportedly taking several thousand baht from his grandmother at a time.

Neighbours said they frequently heard arguments and noises associated with alleged abuse coming from the house.

Officials spent more than 30 minutes persuading the younger grandson to unlock the front door. Once inside, they brought the elderly sisters out of the property and took them to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The younger grandson, aged 18, reportedly had a history of drug use, while the older grandson, aged 24, was receiving psychiatric care.

Following the rescue, officials ordered both men to undergo urine tests. The results were not disclosed publicly.

Officers said further legal action would be taken against the two men, although details of any charges were not provided in the report.

Officials also planned to investigate how the money allegedly taken from the elderly women had been spent.

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