2 drunk police and former police injured in fight over female waitress

Photo via Bangkokbiznews

A drunk police officer and a former Border Patrol Police officer suffered injuries after they fought each other over a female waitress at a restaurant in the northeastern province of Chaiyaphum. One was shot in the legs while the other was hit in the head.

Mueang Chaiyaphum Police Station received a report of a shooting at a restaurant on the Bannakarn Road last night, December 19. Two Thai men were reportedly injured and taken to Chaiyaphum Hospital before officers arrived.

When police arrived at the scene, they found blood and objects strewn around the restaurant. The witnesses reported that the two injured men were police officers. They hung out together, and the fight later broke out due to intoxication.

The two men were later identified as 62 year old police captain Amphon and 56 year old former Border Patrol Police officer Maneedate. Amphon was hit by a hard object in his head while Maneedate was shot in the legs.

Maneedate reported that he and his friends were hanging out at the restaurant before Amphon arrived and came to greet him. The physical altercation later erupted over a disagreement. He and his friends physically assaulted Amphon.

Maneedate did not clarify the disagreement between him and Amphon, but Bangkokbiznews reported that they were fighting over a female waitress at the restaurant.

Amphon then pulled out a .32 pistol and shot him several times. Two shots hit him on his left and right legs. The bullet went through his left groin to his buttocks, and another shot went through his right leg. Amphon was also injured and received seven stitches for his wound.

Officers initially issued a charge against Amphon for carrying and using a gun in a public place without reasonable reason. The punishment will be imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both. No charges have been filed against Maneedate. The two parties will be summoned for questioning when his condition improves.

A similar incident was reported in November when a police officer shot a retired soldier at a temple in the central province of Prachin Buri. Witnesses told police that the two parties were related, but no one knew the motive for the shooting. The investigation and outcome of the case have not been made public.