Two police officers at Si Racha Police Station in Chon Buri are suspended pending an investigation into alleged misconduct after a Chinese detainee went missing from a detention room on November 13.

The 33 year old Chinese national, identified as Ziliang, was arrested at a restaurant inside a hospital in Si Racha district on October 22. He was reportedly found to have overstayed his visa by around three years and was wanted in China in connection with a fraud case involving alleged damages of 45 million baht.

Following his arrest, Ziliang was detained at Si Racha Police Station while awaiting legal proceedings over his visa overstay and deportation. He was also reportedly wanted in China in connection with the fraud allegations.

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On November 13, officers at the station reported that Ziliang was no longer in the detention room. Subsequent inquiries reportedly found that he had been withdrawn from detention, although the circumstances surrounding his removal have not been clarified.

Chon Buri Provincial Police Commander Chatri Suksiri ordered an urgent investigation after being informed of the incident. Initial findings reportedly identified two officers at Si Racha Police Station for further scrutiny.

The officers are a deputy superintendent of investigation and an investigation inspector. Their names have not been disclosed.

Chatri ordered both officers suspended from duty while investigators gather evidence. He also instructed the inquiry team to pursue disciplinary and criminal proceedings against anyone found to be involved, without exception.

The commander said the investigation would be conducted seriously, transparently and fairly.

Police had not disclosed where Ziliang was or whether he had been located. Further details about how he was removed from detention and whether anyone else was involved had also not been released.

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