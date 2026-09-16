Police raid 600 million baht tyre factory over Thai nominee shareholders

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 16, 2026, 4:26 PM
2 minutes read
Police raid 600 million baht tyre factory over Thai nominee shareholders | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

Police arrested a Chinese father and son and two Thai nationals during a raid on a tyre factory in Samut Sakhon today, September 16, over a nominee business operation. Police also found that the son using the identity of a deceased Thai person.

Officers from the National Identity Crime Enforcement Centre under the Department of Provincial Administration raided the factory and arrested four suspects.

They were identified as 37 year old Chinese-born Burmese national Myo, also known as Li, his 19 year old Chinese-born Thai son Thanadon, a Thai woman named Nafa, and one of Li’s Thai employees.

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According to the police report, Li had fled China after becoming involved in corruption connected to a government project. He entered Thailand in 2013 using a Myanmar passport under the name Myo.

Chinese men arrested during car tyre factory raid
Photo via KhaoSod

Li subsequently established three companies in Aom Noi district of Samut Sakhon. Officers said their investigation found that all three companies were operated using Thai nominees.

Li’s employee, who was arrested during the raid, was allegedly one of the nominees used to register and operate Li’s car tyre factory.

Police also said Li had previously been arrested after physically assaulting a Chinese employee. That case remains before the court.

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Investigators also found that Li’s son, Thanadon, had been living in Thailand under another person’s identity. Thanadon was reportedly not his real name but the name of Nafa’s son, who died when he was young.

Chinese-owned car tyre factory raided for nominee
https://www.khaosod.co.th/breaking-news/news_10400477

Nafa did not report her son’s death to officials and allowed Li’s son to use the deceased boy’s identity to live in Thailand.

Nafa reportedly confessed that she offered her son’s identity to Li’s son but said she did not know that doing so was against the law. Police said a Thai official allegedly involved in the identity fraud had previously been arrested.

During questioning, Li’s son reportedly apologised to police. He denied being involved in wrongdoing and said his father had arranged everything for him.

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Thanadon reportedly told police that he did not want to move to Thailand but was forced by his father. He said he had moved to Thailand when he was 12 and wanted to return to China, where his mother and grandmother live.

Thai woman arrested for offering identity of dead son to Chinese teen
Photo via Channel 8

According to police, Li arranged the identity theft for his son to transfer his car tyre business, worth over 600 million baht, to his child.

Thai officials said all four suspects would face prosecution for alleged violations of Thai law. Officials will also coordinate with Chinese authorities to assess the damage allegedly caused by Li’s previous corruption case and seek the confiscation of his assets for repayment to the Chinese government.

For any remaining assets, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) can seize or freeze them if an investigation establishes that money derived from corruption was used to invest in Thailand and generate returns.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 16, 2026, 4:26 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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